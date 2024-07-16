16.07.2024 - 18h00

Press Release - Regulated information

Disclosure of a transparency notification

Within the framework of article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings, we communicate as follows.

1. Summary of the notification

Following the acquisition of shares on 01.07.2024 Van de Velde NV now holds 341.791 own shares which represents 2,62% of the company's voting rights. Furthermore, Van de Velde Holding NV holds 7.496.250 shares which represents 57,39% of the company's voting rights. The threshold of 60% as stipulated by law was hereby exceeded.

The authorization to acquire own shares was granted to the Board of Directors on 27 April 2022 during the extraordinary meeting of shareholders.

2. Content of the notification

The notification dated 16.07.2024 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification Acquisition or transfer of voting securities or voting rigths Notification by A parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the • Veronique Laureys notification requirement • Benedicte Laureys • Ambo Holding NV • Liesbeth Van de Velde • LVDV Corporation • Margareta Van de Velde • Affectio Corporation • Herman Van de Velde • Libaneas Corporation • STAK Vesta • Hestia Holding NV • Van de Velde Holding NV • Van de Velde NV Date on which the 01.07.2024 threshold is crossed Threshold that is crossed 60% The thresholds included in the bylaws of Van de Velde NV are: 3% 5% Multiples of 5% Total amount of voting 13.062.417 rights (denominator) Notification details Number of voting rights mentioned in a previous notification to FSMA: Veronique Laureys 0 0% Benedicte Laureys 0 0% Ambo Holding NV 0 0% Liesbeth Van de Velde 0 0% LVDV Corporation 0 0% Margareta Van de Velde 0 0% Affectio Corporation 0 0% Herman Van de Velde 0 0%

