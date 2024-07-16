16.07.2024 - 18h00
Press Release - Regulated information
Disclosure of a transparency notification
Within the framework of article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings, we communicate as follows.
1. Summary of the notification
Following the acquisition of shares on 01.07.2024 Van de Velde NV now holds 341.791 own shares which represents 2,62% of the company's voting rights. Furthermore, Van de Velde Holding NV holds 7.496.250 shares which represents 57,39% of the company's voting rights. The threshold of 60% as stipulated by law was hereby exceeded.
The authorization to acquire own shares was granted to the Board of Directors on 27 April 2022 during the extraordinary meeting of shareholders.
2. Content of the notification
The notification dated 16.07.2024 contains the following information:
Reason for the notification
Acquisition or transfer of voting securities or voting rigths
Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject
to
the
•
Veronique Laureys
notification requirement
•
Benedicte Laureys
•
Ambo Holding NV
• Liesbeth Van de Velde
•
LVDV Corporation
• Margareta Van de Velde
•
Affectio Corporation
• Herman Van de Velde
•
Libaneas Corporation
•
STAK Vesta
•
Hestia Holding NV
• Van de Velde Holding NV
• Van de Velde NV
Date on which
the
01.07.2024
threshold is crossed
Threshold that is crossed
60%
The thresholds included in the bylaws of Van de Velde NV are:
3%
5%
Multiples of 5%
Total amount of
voting
13.062.417
rights (denominator)
Notification details
Number of voting rights mentioned in a previous notification to FSMA:
Veronique Laureys
0
0%
Benedicte Laureys
0
0%
Ambo Holding NV
0
0%
Liesbeth Van de Velde
0
0%
LVDV Corporation
0
0%
Margareta Van de Velde
0
0%
Affectio Corporation
0
0%
Herman Van de Velde
0
0%
Libaneas Corporation
0
0%
STAK Vesta
0
0%
Hestia Holding NV
0
0%
Van de Velde Holding NV
7.496.250
57,39%
Van de Velde NV
219.487
1,68%
Total participation
7.715.737
59,07%
Number of voting rights and percentage of voting rights linked to securities
after the transaction:
Veronique Laureys
0
0%
Benedicte Laureys
0
0%
Ambo Holding NV
0
0%
Liesbeth Van de Velde
0
0%
LVDV Corporation
0
0%
Margareta Van de Velde
0
0%
Affectio Corporation
0
0%
Herman Van de Velde
0
0%
Libaneas Corporation
0
0%
STAK Vesta
0
0%
Hestia Holding NV
0
0%
Van de Velde Holding NV
7.496.250
57,39%
Van de Velde NV
341.791
2,62%
Total participation
7.838.041
60,00%
Chain
of
controlled
- 39,99% of the shares of Van de Velde NV are held by the public.
undertakings
through
- 2,62% of the shares of Van de Velde NV are held by Van de Velde
which
the
holding is
NV.
effectively held
- The other 57,39% of the shares of Van de Velde NV are held by
Van de Velde Holding NV, representing the interests of the Van de
Velde and Laureys families. There is joint control between
Veronique Laureys, Benedicte Laureys on the one hand and
Margareta Van de Velde, Liesbeth Van de Velde, Herman Van de
Velde on the other.
o 54,44% of the shares of Van de Velde Holding NV are held
by Ambo Holding NV (UBO Benedicte and Veronique
Laureys).
o 45,55% of the shares of Van de Velde Holding NV are held
by STAK Vesta and Hestia Holding NV. The shares of STAK
Vesta and Hestia Holding NV are held by LVDV Corporation
(UBO Liesbeth Van de Velde), Affectio Corporation (UBO
Margareta Van de Velde) and Libaneas Corporation (UBO
Herman Van de Velde).
Additional information
The threshold of 60% as stipulated by law was exceeded as part of the
share buy-back programme of Van de Velde NV.
This press release can be consulted on the website of Van de Velde NV via www.vandevelde.eu.
Van de Velde creates fashionable lingerie of superior quality with its premium, complementary brands PrimaDonna, Marie Jo and Andres Sarda. We believe in 'We ignite the power in women': we want to make a difference in women's lives with our beautiful and perfectly fitting lingerie, by lifting their self-confidence and self-image. For us, an impeccable in-store service is key, an approach which we have consolidated in our Lingerie Styling Concept.
We work in close partnership with 3,600 independent lingerie boutiques worldwide. In addition, we have our own retail network with retail brands Rigby & Peller and Lincherie. Our geographical center of gravity is Europe and North America. Van de Velde employs 1,500 employees and is listed on Euronext Brussels.
CONTACTS
For more information, contact:
Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - +32 (0)9 365 21 00 - www.vandevelde.eu
Karel Verlinde CommV, always represented by Karel Verlinde Chairman of the Board
