Van de Velde : View 2022 Annual Report

Message from the Chairman
After the perils of covid-19 in recent years, we entered 2022 full of confi- dence. That optimism was quickly shattered by Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine.
Many thought that Ukraine would be quickly overrun. The heroism, resilience and resourcefulness of the Ukrainian people was unanticipated and an example to every one of us. With their mobility, exceptional drive and ingenuity they were able to resist the Russian leviathan.
Scale is not always an advantage in business either. Hierarchy often leads to inertia, bureaucracy and demotivated employees. The Ukrainians show us the importance of agile organizational structures, short decision lines and motivated staff. Let's keep the following quote in mind: 'Unwilling people make working systems fail, willing people make failing systems work'.
But we're not only concerned by the situation in Ukraine. There's also rising inflation and the increasing economic nationalism that has brought the globalized world of the past 30 years to an end.
All too easily, people take aim at the excesses of globalization. People forget that globalization brought prosperity to millions of people in poor countries (including China and eastern Europe) and that inflation was kept in check for many decades. People pass over the fact that certain job profiles (such as stitchers and technical ready-made profiles) can no longer be found on the job market in western Europe.
The Belgian government must adjust its expenditure to boost competitiveness and rein in sovereign debt. We have an aging population so our pension burden and health care costs will rise alarmingly. Not a rosy outlook. Still, the government will have to take action.
Automatic indexation has been rightly called into question. We support this mechanism to protect purchasing power. However, the fact that, with inflation at 10%, employees who earn €2,000 per month see their pay rise to €2,200, while managers who earn €7,000 receive €7,700 after indexation is hard to defend.
Notwithstanding a slight slowdown in sales growth over the past few months, our company has experienced a strong year. The Board of Directors and the recently appointed CEO decided by mutual agreement to part ways at the end of November. Former CFO Karel Verlinde has taken on the role of CEO. Karel and the current management team have all the talents needed to continue to grow Van de Velde, as a trusted house, and ensure continuity.
Given the present social context, the future is challenging. In recent years we have proven that long-term thinking in challenging circumstances is a strength of ours. So the ambition for 2023 is to maintain this long-term focus by continuing to implement the strategic plan. Van de Velde wants to continue to set the standard in premium fashion lingerie. To do so we invest in three strong lingerie brands: Marie Jo, PrimaDonna and Andres Sarda. We continue to encourage a strong focus on consumers in our organization. And we are strengthening our optichannel strategy, with a focus on Germany.
Lastly, our sincere thanks to all our loyal customers and passionate employees. Customer belief in our products and our employees' hard work were key to our success in 2022.
Herman Van de Velde
Chairman of the Board of Directors