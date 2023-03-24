Van de Velde : View 2022 Annual Report

Message from the Chairman

After the perils of covid-19 in recent years, we entered 2022 full of confi- dence. That optimism was quickly shattered by Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Many thought that Ukraine would be quickly overrun. The heroism, resilience and resourcefulness of the Ukrainian people was unanticipated and an example to every one of us. With their mobility, exceptional drive and ingenuity they were able to resist the Russian leviathan.

Scale is not always an advantage in business either. Hierarchy often leads to inertia, bureaucracy and demotivated employees. The Ukrainians show us the importance of agile organizational structures, short decision lines and motivated staff. Let's keep the following quote in mind: 'Unwilling people make working systems fail, willing people make failing systems work'.

But we're not only concerned by the situation in Ukraine. There's also rising inflation and the increasing economic nationalism that has brought the globalized world of the past 30 years to an end.

All too easily, people take aim at the excesses of globalization. People forget that globalization brought prosperity to millions of people in poor countries (including China and eastern Europe) and that inflation was kept in check for many decades. People pass over the fact that certain job profiles (such as stitchers and technical ready-made profiles) can no longer be found on the job market in western Europe.

The Belgian government must adjust its expenditure to boost competitiveness and rein in sovereign debt. We have an aging population so our pension burden and health care costs will rise alarmingly. Not a rosy outlook. Still, the government will have to take action.