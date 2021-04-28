Van de Velde : Dividend payment

28.04.2021 - 19h00

Press Release - Regulated information

Dividend payment

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Van de Velde NV has decided today to pay a gross dividend of €1,0082 per share (€0,7058 net after deduction of 30% withholding tax) to the shareholders.

Ex-coupon date: 4 May 2021 Record date: 5 May 2021 Dividend payment date: 6 May 2021

Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - +32 (0)9 365 21 00 - www.vandevelde.eu

MAVAC BV, Karel Verlinde CommV, always represented by always represented by Marleen Vaesen Karel Verlinde Chairman of the Board Chief Financial Officer

