    VAN   BE0003839561

VAN DE VELDE NV

(VAN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 04/28 11:35:20 am
25.2 EUR   -0.79%
01:07pVAN DE VELDE  : Dividend payment
PU
04/23VAN DE VELDE  : Acquisition d'actions propres
PU
03/26VAN DE VELDE  : Convocation Assemblée Générale 28 avril 2021 (ENG)
PU
Van de Velde : Dividend payment

04/28/2021 | 01:07pm EDT
28.04.2021 - 19h00

Press Release - Regulated information

Dividend payment

The Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Van de Velde NV has decided today to pay a gross dividend of €1,0082 per share (€0,7058 net after deduction of 30% withholding tax) to the shareholders.

Ex-coupon date:

4 May 2021

Record date:

5 May 2021

Dividend payment date:

6 May 2021

Van de Velde creates fashionable lingerie of superior quality with its premium, complementary brands PrimaDonna, Marie Jo and Andres Sarda. We believe in 'Shaping the bodies and minds of women': we want to make a difference in women's lives with our beautiful and perfectly fitting lingerie, by lifting their self-confidence and self-image. For us, an impeccable in-store service is key, an approach which we have consolidated in our Lingerie Styling Concept.

We work in close partnership with 3,600 independent lingerie boutiques worldwide. In addition, we have our own retail network with retail brands Rigby & Peller and Lincherie. Our geographical center of gravity is Europe and North America. Van de Velde employs almost 1,600 employees and is listed on Euronext Brussels.

CONTACTS

For more information, contact:

Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - +32 (0)9 365 21 00 - www.vandevelde.eu

MAVAC BV,

Karel Verlinde CommV,

always represented by

always represented by

Marleen Vaesen

Karel Verlinde

Chairman of the Board

Chief Financial Officer

Van de Velde NV - Lageweg 4 - 9260 Schellebelle - Belgium - T. +32 9 365 21 00 - www.vandevelde.eu - info@vandevelde.eu

Disclaimer

Van de Velde NV published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 17:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 152 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2020 14,7 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
Net cash 2020 33,2 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
Yield 2020 8,76%
Capitalization 338 M 408 M 408 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,94x
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 501
Free-Float 43,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 23,00 €
Last Close Price 25,40 €
Spread / Highest target -9,45%
Spread / Average Target -9,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,45%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marleen Vaesen Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Karel Verlinde Chief Financial Officer
Herman van de Velde Chairman
Hedwig Schockaert Director-ICT & Supply Chain
Benoît Graulich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VAN DE VELDE NV10.92%408
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE23.84%385 042
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL19.49%132 779
ESSILORLUXOTTICA9.46%73 826
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA16.98%57 939
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED10.82%47 439
