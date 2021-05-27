Log in
    VAN   BE0003839561

VAN DE VELDE NV

(VAN)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 05/27 03:51:00 am
24.4 EUR   +1.67%
03:29aVAN DE VELDE  : Statutory annual account 2020
PU
05/21VAN DE VELDE  : Acquisition d'actions propres
PU
05/12VAN DE VELDE  : Acquisition of treasury shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Van de Velde : Statutory annual account 2020

05/27/2021 | 03:29am EDT
40

1

EUR

NAT.

Filing date

N°. 0448.746.744

P.

U.

D.

C-c 1

ANNUAL ACCOUNTS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED IN

ACCORDANCE WITH THE BELGIAN COMPANIES AND ASSOCIATIONS

CODE

IDENTIFICATION DETAILS (at the filing date)

NAME: VAN DE VELDE NV

Legal form:

NV

Address: Lageweg

N°.

4

Postal code:

9260

Town: Wichelen

Country: Belgium

Register of legal persons - commercial court: Gent, Division Dendermonde

Website 1:

Company registration number

0448.746.744

DATE

18/05/2017

of filing the most recent document mentioning the date of publication of

the deed of incorporation and of the deed of amendment of the articles of association.

2

ANNUAL ACCOUNTS

IN EURO (2 decimals)

approved by the general meeting of

28/04/2021

regarding the period from

to

1/01/2020

31/12/2020

Preceding period from

to

1/01/2019

31/12/2019

The amounts for the preceding period are / are not 3 identical to the ones previously published.

Total number of pages filed: 55 because they serve no useful purpose:

Numbers of the sections of the standard model form not filed 6.1, 6.2.1, 6.2.2, 6.2.5, 6.3.4, 6.5.2, 6.6, 6.8, 6.18.2, 6.20, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15

Signature

Signature

(name and position)

(name and position)

BV Mavac

NV Van de Velde Herman

Vertegenwoordigd door M. Vaesen

Vertegenwoordigd door H. Van de Velde

  1. Optional mention.
  2. If necessary, change to currency in which the amounts are expressed.

3 Strike out what does not apply.

1/55

N°.

0448.746.744

C-c 2.1

LIST OF DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS AND

DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW OR

CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT

LIST OF DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS

COMPLETE LIST with surname, first names, profession, place of residence (address, number, postal code and town) and position within the company

HERMAN VAN DE VELDE NV 0460.768.212

Dendermondsesteenweg 90, 9230 Wetteren, Belgium

Title : President of the board of directors

Mandate : 25/04/2018- 28/04/2021

Represented by :

1. Van de Velde Herman

Dendermondsesteenweg 90 , 9230 Wetteren, Belgium

LAUREYS LUCAS

Heidebergenpark 20, 9830 Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium

Title : Director

Mandate : 24/04/2019- 27/04/2022

LAUREYS BENEDICTE

Nelemeersstraat 74, 9830 Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium

Title : Director

Mandate : 25/04/2018- 28/04/2021

BENOIT GRAULICH BV 0472.527.877

Bergstraat 16, 1850 Grimbergen, Belgium

Title : Director

Mandate : 24/04/2019- 29/04/2020

Represented by :

1. Graulich Benoit

Bergstraat 16 , 1850 Grimbergen, Belgium

DIRK GOEMINNE BV 0897.660.071

Oudeheerweg-Heide 77, 9250 Waasmunster, Belgium

Title : Director

Mandate : 29/04/2020- 28/04/2021

Represented by :

1. Goeminne Dirk

Oudeheerweg-Heide 77 , 9250 Waasmunster, Belgium

YJC BV 0652.675.683

Zeedijk - Albertstrand 434, box 24, 8301 Heist-aan-Zee, Belgium

Title : Director

Mandate : 29/04/2020- 26/04/2023

Represented by :

1. Jansen Yvan

Bosveldweg 61 , 1180 Brussel 18, Belgium

2/55

Nr.

0448.746.744

C-c 2.1

LIST OF DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS (continued from previous page)

MAVAC BV 0824.965.994

Daalstraat 34, 1852 Beigem, Belgium

Title : Delegated director

Mandate : 24/04/2019- 27/04/2022

Represented by :

1. Vaesen Marleen

Daalstraat 34 , 1852 Beigem, Belgium

LAUREYS VERONIQUE

Mortelputstraat 37, 9830 Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium

Title : Director

Mandate : 29/04/2020- 26/04/2023

VALSEBA BV 0639.986.994

Muizenberg 3, 9250 Waasmunster, Belgium

Title : Director

Mandate : 24/04/2019- 27/04/2022

Represented by :

1. Maes Isabelle

Muizenberg 3 , 9250 Waasmunster, Belgium

VAN DE VELDE GREET

Eenbeekstraat 5, 9070 Destelbergen, Belgium

Title : Director

Mandate : 29/04/2020- 26/04/2023

EY BEDRIJFSREVISOREN BV 0437.476.235

Pauline Van Pottelberghelaan 12, 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Belgium

Title : Auditor, Membership number : B160

Mandate : 24/04/2019- 27/04/2022

Represented by :

1. Boelens Francis

Pauline Van Pottelberghelaan 12 , 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Belgium

3/55

N°.

0448.746.744

C-c 2.2

DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW OR CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT

The managing board declares that not a single audit or correction assignment has been given to a person not authorized to do so by law, pursuant to articles 34 and 37 of the law of 22 April 1999 concerning accounting and tax professions.

The annual accounts were / were not * or corrected by an external accountant or by a company auditor who is not the statutory auditor.

If affirmative, should be mentioned hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each external accountant or company auditor and their membership number at their Institute, as well as the nature of their assignment:

  1. Bookkeeping of the company **,
  2. Preparing the annual accounts **,
  3. Auditing the annual accounts and/or
  4. Correcting the annual accounts.

If the tasks mentioned under A or B are executed by certified accountants or certified bookkeepers - tax experts, the following information can be mentioned hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each certified accountant or certified bookkeeper-tax expert and their membership number at the Institute of Accounting professionals and Tax Experts, as well as the nature of their assignment.

Nature of the

Surname, first names, profession and addressMembership numberassignment (A, B, C and/or D)

  • Strike out what does not apply.
  • Optional mention.

4/55

N°.

0448.746.744

C-c 3.1

ANNUAL ACCOUNTS

BALANCE SHEET AFTER APPROPRIATION

Notes

Codes

Period

Preceding period

ASSETS

FORMATION EXPENSES .................................................

6.1

20

.....................

96.953.759,58

106.276.982,50

FIXED ASSETS ..................................................................

21/28

....

6.2

Intangible fixed assets .....................................................

21

11.845.330,87

14.672.518,08

Tangible fixed assets ......................................................

6.3

22/27

15.875.106,10

18.820.200,17

Land and buildings ......................................................

22

11.891.135,15

12.614.237,46

Plant, machinery and equipment .................................

23

2.553.115,71

3.910.866,09

Furniture and vehicles .................................................

24

1.373.877,09

1.962.888,11

Leasing and other similar rights ..................................

25

Other tangible fixed assets .........................................

26

56.978,15

56.978,15

Assets under construction and advance payments ....

27

275.230,36

6.4 /

Financial fixed assets .....................................................

6.5.1

28

69.233.322,61

72.784.264,25

..............

Affiliated Companies ...................................................

6.15

280/1

58.475.309,65

58.478.959,71

Participating interests ...........................................

280

58.475.309,65

58.478.959,71

Amounts receivable ..............................................

281

Other companies linked by participating interests .......

6.15

282/3

10.505.309,12

14.022.166,69

Participating interests ...........................................

282

10.505.309,12

14.022.166,69

Amounts receivable ..............................................

283

Other financial fixed assets .........................................

284/8

252.703,84

283.137,85

Shares ..................................................................

284

Amounts receivable and cash guarantees ............

285/8

252.703,84

283.137,85

5/55

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Van de Velde NV published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 07:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
