Van de Velde : Statutory annual account 2020
40
1
EUR
NAT.
Filing date
N°. 0448.746.744
P.
U.
D.
C-c 1
ANNUAL ACCOUNTS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED IN
ACCORDANCE WITH THE BELGIAN COMPANIES AND ASSOCIATIONS
CODE
IDENTIFICATION DETAILS (at the filing date)
NAME: VAN DE VELDE NV
Legal form:
NV
Address:
Lageweg
N°.
4
Postal code:
9260
Town: Wichelen
Country:
Belgium
Register of legal persons - commercial court:
Gent, Division Dendermonde
Website
1:
Company registration number
0448.746.744
DATE
18/05/2017
of filing the most recent document mentioning the date of publication of
the deed of incorporation and of the deed of amendment of the articles of association.
2
ANNUAL ACCOUNTS
IN EURO (2 decimals)
approved by the general meeting of
28/04/2021
regarding the period from
to
1/01/2020
31/12/2020
Preceding period from
to
1/01/2019
31/12/2019
The amounts for the preceding period are
/ are not 3 identical to the ones previously published.
Total number of pages filed:
55 because they serve no useful purpose:
Numbers of the sections of the standard model form not filed 6.1, 6.2.1, 6.2.2, 6.2.5, 6.3.4, 6.5.2, 6.6, 6.8, 6.18.2, 6.20, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15
Signature
Signature
(name and position)
(name and position)
BV Mavac
NV Van de Velde Herman
Vertegenwoordigd door M. Vaesen
Vertegenwoordigd door H. Van de Velde
Optional mention.
If necessary, change to currency in which the amounts are expressed.
3 Strike out what does not apply.
1/55
LIST OF DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS AND
DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW OR
CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT
LIST OF DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS
COMPLETE LIST with surname, first names, profession, place of residence (address, number, postal code and town) and position within the company
HERMAN VAN DE VELDE NV 0460.768.212
Dendermondsesteenweg 90, 9230 Wetteren, Belgium
Title : President of the board of directors
Mandate : 25/04/2018- 28/04/2021
Represented by :
1. Van de Velde Herman
Dendermondsesteenweg 90 , 9230 Wetteren, Belgium
LAUREYS LUCAS
Heidebergenpark 20, 9830 Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium
Title : Director
Mandate : 24/04/2019- 27/04/2022
LAUREYS BENEDICTE
Nelemeersstraat 74, 9830 Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium
Title : Director
Mandate : 25/04/2018- 28/04/2021
BENOIT GRAULICH BV 0472.527.877
Bergstraat 16, 1850 Grimbergen, Belgium
Title : Director
Mandate : 24/04/2019- 29/04/2020
Represented by :
1. Graulich Benoit
Bergstraat 16 , 1850 Grimbergen, Belgium
DIRK GOEMINNE BV 0897.660.071
Oudeheerweg-Heide 77, 9250 Waasmunster, Belgium
Title : Director
Mandate : 29/04/2020- 28/04/2021
Represented by :
1. Goeminne Dirk
Oudeheerweg-Heide 77 , 9250 Waasmunster, Belgium
YJC BV 0652.675.683
Zeedijk - Albertstrand 434, box 24, 8301 Heist-aan-Zee, Belgium
Title : Director
Mandate : 29/04/2020- 26/04/2023
Represented by :
1. Jansen Yvan
Bosveldweg 61 , 1180 Brussel 18, Belgium
2/55
LIST OF DIRECTORS, BUSINESS MANAGERS AND AUDITORS (continued from previous page)
MAVAC BV 0824.965.994
Daalstraat 34, 1852 Beigem, Belgium
Title : Delegated director
Mandate : 24/04/2019- 27/04/2022
Represented by :
1. Vaesen Marleen
Daalstraat 34 , 1852 Beigem, Belgium
LAUREYS VERONIQUE
Mortelputstraat 37, 9830 Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium
Title : Director
Mandate : 29/04/2020- 26/04/2023
VALSEBA BV 0639.986.994
Muizenberg 3, 9250 Waasmunster, Belgium
Title : Director
Mandate : 24/04/2019- 27/04/2022
Represented by :
1. Maes Isabelle
Muizenberg 3 , 9250 Waasmunster, Belgium
VAN DE VELDE GREET
Eenbeekstraat 5, 9070 Destelbergen, Belgium
Title : Director
Mandate : 29/04/2020- 26/04/2023
EY BEDRIJFSREVISOREN BV 0437.476.235
Pauline Van Pottelberghelaan 12, 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Belgium
Title : Auditor, Membership number : B160
Mandate : 24/04/2019- 27/04/2022
Represented by :
1. Boelens Francis
Pauline Van Pottelberghelaan 12 , 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem, Belgium
3/55
DECLARATION REGARDING A COMPLIMENTARY REVIEW OR CORRECTION ASSIGNMENT
The managing board declares that not a single audit or correction assignment has been given to a person not authorized to do so by law, pursuant to articles 34 and 37 of the law of 22 April 1999 concerning accounting and tax professions.
The annual accounts were
/ were not * or corrected by an external accountant or by a company auditor who is not the statutory auditor.
If affirmative, should be mentioned hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each external accountant or company auditor and their membership number at their Institute, as well as the nature of their assignment:
Bookkeeping of the company **,
Preparing the annual accounts **,
Auditing the annual accounts and/or
Correcting the annual accounts.
If the tasks mentioned under A or B are executed by certified accountants or certified bookkeepers - tax experts, the following information can be mentioned hereafter: surname, first names, profession and address of each certified accountant or certified bookkeeper-tax expert and their membership number at the Institute of Accounting professionals and Tax Experts, as well as the nature of their assignment.
Nature of the
Surname, first names, profession and address
Membership number assignment (A, B, C and/or D)
Strike out what does not apply.
Optional mention.
4/55
ANNUAL ACCOUNTS
BALANCE SHEET AFTER APPROPRIATION
Notes
Codes
Period
Preceding period
ASSETS
FORMATION EXPENSES .................................................
6.1
20
.....................
96.953.759,58
106.276.982,50
FIXED ASSETS ..................................................................
21/28
....
6.2
Intangible fixed assets .....................................................
21
11.845.330,87
14.672.518,08
Tangible fixed assets ......................................................
6.3
22/27
15.875.106,10
18.820.200,17
Land and buildings ......................................................
22
11.891.135,15
12.614.237,46
Plant, machinery and equipment .................................
23
2.553.115,71
3.910.866,09
Furniture and vehicles .................................................
24
1.373.877,09
1.962.888,11
Leasing and other similar rights ..................................
25
Other tangible fixed assets .........................................
26
56.978,15
56.978,15
Assets under construction and advance payments ....
27
275.230,36
6.4 /
Financial fixed assets .....................................................
6.5.1
28
69.233.322,61
72.784.264,25
..............
Affiliated Companies ...................................................
6.15
280/1
58.475.309,65
58.478.959,71
Participating interests ...........................................
280
58.475.309,65
58.478.959,71
Amounts receivable ..............................................
281
Other companies linked by participating interests .......
6.15
282/3
10.505.309,12
14.022.166,69
Participating interests ...........................................
282
10.505.309,12
14.022.166,69
Amounts receivable ..............................................
283
Other financial fixed assets .........................................
284/8
252.703,84
283.137,85
Shares ..................................................................
284
Amounts receivable and cash guarantees ............
285/8
252.703,84
283.137,85
5/55
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Van de Velde NV published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 07:28:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about VAN DE VELDE NV
Sales 2020
152 M
186 M
186 M
Net income 2020
14,7 M
17,9 M
17,9 M
Net cash 2020
33,2 M
40,5 M
40,5 M
P/E ratio 2020
20,7x
Yield 2020
8,77%
Capitalization
319 M
390 M
389 M
EV / Sales 2019
1,94x
EV / Sales 2020
1,78x
Nbr of Employees
1 501
Free-Float
43,7%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends VAN DE VELDE NV
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
23,00 €
Last Close Price
24,00 €
Spread / Highest target
-4,17%
Spread / Average Target
-4,17%
Spread / Lowest Target
-4,17%