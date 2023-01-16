Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Van Lanschot Kempen N.V
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLK   NL0000302636

VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V

(VLK)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:25:12 2023-01-16 am EST
23.50 EUR    0.00%
03:20pVan Lanschot Kempen N : 3rd supplement Registration Document and various base prospectuses Van Lanschot Kempen N.V.
PU
01/03Gloom and boom: Fund managers' top picks for 2023
RE
2022Van Lanschot Kempen's CET 1 Ratio Well Above Dutch Central Bank's Requirements
MT
Van Lanschot Kempen N : 10th supplement Covered Bond Programme Van Lanschot Kempen N.V.

01/16/2023 | 03:20pm EST
Van Lanschot Kempen N.V. 10th supplement Covered Bond Programme
Van Lanschot Kempen N.V. 10th supplement Covered Bond Programme

Below you will find information from the register approved prospectuses. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date approval16 jan 2023
Issuing institutionVan Lanschot Kempen N.V.
Description10th supplement Covered Bond Programme
FiletypeAanvullend document
Date of entrance16 jan 2023
Prospectus
Prospectus
Prospectus100899.pdf

Date last update: 16 January 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Van Lanschot Kempen NV published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 20:19:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 561 M 607 M 607 M
Net income 2022 59,4 M 64,3 M 64,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 12,1%
Capitalization 946 M 1 024 M 1 024 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 713
Free-Float 71,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 23,50 €
Average target price 30,00 €
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maarten Edixhoven Chairman-Management Board
Jeroen Kroes Chief Financial Officer
Frans Blom Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arjan J. Huisman Chief Operating Officer
Bernadette J. M. Langius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V7.31%1 023
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY6.47%8 369
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC13.47%8 218
AMP LIMITED2.28%2 845
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED0.38%1 952
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.7.83%1 831