Van Lanschot Kempen N : Hertogenbosch

Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 05 apr 2023
Issuing institution Van Lanschot Kempen N.V.
Chamber of Commerce 16038212
Place of residence 'S Hertogenbosch
Total capital allocation
Month
Total placed capital
Total votes
Month
Total placed capital43.039.938,00 EUR
Total votes43.039.938,00
Previous notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
Type stockAandelen A
ISINNL0000302636
Disclosure1,00
Previous notification41.361.668
Total votes1,00
Nominal value41.361.168
New notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
DisclosureAandelen A
Type stockNL0000302636
ISIN1,00
Nominal value43.039.938
Total placed1,00
Votes per stock43.036.928
Date last update: 05 April 2023
Sales 2023
655 M
718 M
718 M
Net income 2023
132 M
145 M
145 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
9,07x
Yield 2023
14,4%
Capitalization
1 148 M
1 253 M
1 258 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,75x
Capi. / Sales 2024
1,75x
Nbr of Employees
1 780
Free-Float
71,1%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
28,30 €
Average target price
32,00 €
Spread / Average Target
13,1%
