Van Lanschot Kempen N : Hertogenbosch

    VLK   NL0000302636

VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V

(VLK)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:24 2023-04-05 am EDT
28.35 EUR   +0.18%
03:11pVan Lanschot Kempen N : Hertogenbosch
PU
GL
AQ
04/05/2023 | 03:11pm EDT
Van Lanschot Kempen N.V.
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction05 apr 2023
Issuing institutionVan Lanschot Kempen N.V.
Chamber of Commerce16038212
Place of residence'S Hertogenbosch
Previous result
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
Month Total placed capital43.039.938,00 EUR Total votes43.039.938,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockAandelen A ISINNL0000302636 Disclosure1,00 Previous notification41.361.668 Total votes1,00 Nominal value41.361.168
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureAandelen A Type stockNL0000302636 ISIN1,00 Nominal value43.039.938 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock43.036.928

Date last update: 05 April 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Van Lanschot Kempen NV published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 19:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 655 M 718 M 718 M
Net income 2023 132 M 145 M 145 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,07x
Yield 2023 14,4%
Capitalization 1 148 M 1 253 M 1 258 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,75x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 780
Free-Float 71,1%
Technical analysis trends VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 28,30 €
Average target price 32,00 €
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maarten Edixhoven Chairman-Management Board
Jeroen Kroes Chief Financial Officer
Frans Blom Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arjan J. Huisman Chief Operating Officer
Bernadette J. M. Langius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V29.22%1 255
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC10.14%8 167
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-2.59%7 625
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.32.09%2 245
AMP LIMITED-16.73%2 188
360 ONE WAM LIMITED-3.53%1 829
