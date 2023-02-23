Advanced search
    VLK   NL0000302636

VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V

(VLK)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:06 2023-02-23 am EST
26.65 EUR   -4.48%
03:12pVan Lanschot Kempen N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
02:31aVan Lanschot Kempen releases Annual Report 2022
GL
02:30aVan Lanschot Kempen releases Annual Report 2022
AQ
Van Lanschot Kempen N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

02/23/2023 | 03:12pm EST
Van Lanschot Kempen N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Van Lanschot Kempen N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date23 feb 2023
Issuing institutionVan Lanschot Kempen N.V.
Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documentvlk-2022-12-31-en-a2204-02189.zip

Date last update: 23 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Van Lanschot Kempen NV published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 20:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 582 M 617 M 617 M
Net income 2022 78,1 M 82,7 M 82,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 11,3%
Capitalization 1 073 M 1 136 M 1 136 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 713
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V
Duration : Period :
Van Lanschot Kempen N.V Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 27,90 €
Average target price 32,00 €
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maarten Edixhoven Chairman-Management Board
Jeroen Kroes Chief Financial Officer
Frans Blom Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arjan J. Huisman Chief Operating Officer
Bernadette J. M. Langius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V27.40%1 194
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY2.61%8 032
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC11.23%7 963
AMP LIMITED-18.25%2 218
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.16.35%1 976
360 ONE WAM LIMITED0.49%1 919