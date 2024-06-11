Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareCertificaat aandeel A
|Number of shares7.259.298,00
|Number of voting rights7.259.298,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|SettlementIn contanten
Date last update: 11 June 2024
