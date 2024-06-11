Romij B.V. - Van Lanschot Kempen N.V. - 'S Hertogenbosch
Romij B.V. - Van Lanschot Kempen N.V. - 'S Hertogenbosch

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction10 jun 2024
Person obliged to notifyRomij B.V.
Issuing institutionVan Lanschot Kempen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce16038212
Place of residence'S Hertogenbosch
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareCertificaat aandeel A Number of shares7.259.298,00 Number of voting rights7.259.298,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalRechtstreeks SettlementIn contanten

Date last update: 11 June 2024

