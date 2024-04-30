Van Lanschot Kempen N.V.
Van Lanschot Kempen N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date30 apr 2024 - 08:59
Statutory nameVan Lanschot Kempen N.V.
TitleVan Lanschot Kempen: voortgang inkoopprogramma van eigen aandelen van 23 april tot en met 29 april 2024
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202404300000000008_240430 Aandeleninkoopprogramma wekelijks persbericht.pdf(opens in a new window)
202404300000000008_240430 Share buy-back programme weekly press release.pdf(opens in a new window)
Date last update: 30 April 2024
Disclaimer
Van Lanschot Kempen NV published this content on
30 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
30 April 2024 08:34:08 UTC.