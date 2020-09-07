Log in
Van Lanschot Kempen N.V

VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V

(VLK)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Van Lanschot Kempen N : appoints Jeroen Berns Head of Kempen Merchant Banking

09/07/2020 | 05:45am EDT

Published: 10.30 CET

Van Lanschot Kempen announces today that Jeroen Berns will be appointed as Head of Kempen Merchant Banking per 14 September 2020. The activities of Merchant Banking include Corporate Finance, Equity Capital Markets and Securities.

Jeroen will take over these responsibilities from Leonne van der Sar who in January announced her intention to leave in the course of 2020 and who will step down as member of the Executive Board of Van Lanschot Kempen per 14 September. We believe Jeroen is the best candidate for the job thanks to his long-time experience in investment banking and broad knowledge of the sector and trust he will lead the Merchant Banking activities successfully. Jeroen has been with Kempen for over 10 years and is the Managing Director Corporate Finance and Equity Capital Markets.

As stated earlier we respect Leonne's decision to leave but will miss her dearly and are grateful to Leonne for the efforts and talents she has brought to Van Lanschot Kempen. We wish her every success in the future.

More information

Media Relations: 020 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: 020 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

Disclaimer

Van Lanschot Kempen NV published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 09:44:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 447 M 529 M 529 M
Net income 2020 29,5 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
Yield 2020 10,9%
Capitalization 684 M 807 M 810 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,53x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 519
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V
Duration : Period :
Van Lanschot Kempen N.V Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 21,17 €
Last Close Price 16,78 €
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kallol Karl Guha Chairman-Executive Board
Frans Blom Chairman-Supervisory Board
Constant T. L. Korthout Director
Jeanine G. H. Helthuis Member-Supervisory Board
Bernadette J. M. Langius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V-16.31%807
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.74%315 488
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.00%240 784
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.65%229 945
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.17%177 314
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-26.82%157 392
