Van Lanschot Kempen and Mercier Vanderlinden complete acquisition

Van Lanschot Kempen’s and Mercier Vanderlinden’s shareholders have now completed the accelerated acquisition by Van Lanschot Kempen of the remaining 30% stake in Mercier Vanderlinden. The Van Lanschot Belgium and Mercier Vanderlinden tie-up will continue operations as Mercier Van Lanschot as from 1 January 2024.

Van Lanschot Kempen paid 53% in cash and 47% in shares for the 30% stake, with a lock-up period to 2030. The deal has given Mercier Vanderlinden’s managing partners a 3.9% participating interest in Van Lanschot Kempen, demonstrating their commitment and confidence in the strength of the combine. 1,678,270 new shares have been issued for this purpose.

The transaction’s completion has made Van Lanschot Kempen the 100% shareholder in the Belgian wealth manager, following its previous acquisition of a 70% stake in 2021.

By the end of 2022, Mercier Vanderlinden and Van Lanschot Belgium had €9.2 billion in assets under management (AuM). The combined company has been growing sharply, recording joint net AuM inflows of €0.7 billion in 2022 (€0.3 billion Mercier Vanderlinden and €0.4 billion Van Lanschot Belgium).



In 2023, the combine will continue with a joint management team, consisting of Thomas Vanderlinden and Erwin Schoeters as co-CEOs, Frédéric Van Doosselaere and Paul Timmermans. Stéphane Mercier will continue to manage the MercLin funds.

About Mercier Vanderlinden

Mercier Vanderlinden, an independent wealth management firm founded in 2000 by Stéphane Mercier and Thomas Vanderlinden, has €4.1 billion in client assets per end 2022 and runs three investment funds. Mercier Vanderlinden offers a highly personal approach to wealth management by investing with its clients. It employs some 50 and covers all of Belgium from its offices in Antwerp, Brussels, Waregem and Luik.

About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen is a wealth manager active in Private Banking, Professional Solutions, Investment Management and Investment Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. In Belgium, we have been active as Van Lanschot Belgium since 1991. As a sustainable wealth manager with a long-term focus, Van Lanschot Kempen proactively seeks to prevent negative impact for all stakeholders and to create positive long-term financial and non-financial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737. To fully leverage the potential of the Van Lanschot Kempen organisation for its clients, it provides solutions that build on the knowledge and expertise across its entire group and on its open architecture platform. Van Lanschot Kempen is convinced that it is able to meet the needs of its clients by offering them access to the full range of its products and services across all its businesses.

