    VLK   NL0000302636

VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V

(VLK)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:08 2023-02-22 am EST
27.90 EUR   +1.09%
02:31a Van Lanschot Kempen releases Annual Report 2022
GL
02:30a Van Lanschot Kempen releases Annual Report 2022
AQ
02:01a Van Lanschot Kempen launches share buy-back programme to fund remuneration policy and share plans
GL
Van Lanschot Kempen releases Annual Report 2022

02/23/2023 | 02:31am EST
Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 23 February 2023

Van Lanschot Kempen today publishes its Annual Report 2022. The report offers shareholders and other stakeholders a comprehensive view of Van Lanschot Kempen’s performance in 2022 and added value as an independent, specialist wealth manager.

The full annual report – consisting of the directors’ report, the annual accounts, the remuneration report and other appendices – can be downloaded from the website: www.vanlanschotkempen.com/results.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
For additional information, go to www.vanlanschotkempen.com/financial.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR
4 May 2023                 Publication of 2023 first-quarter trading update
25 May 2023               Annual General Meeting
29 May 2023               Ex-dividend date
6 June 2023                2022 dividend payment date
24 August 2023           Publication of 2023 half-year results
2 November 2023        Publication of 2023 third-quarter trading update

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager active in Private Banking, Investment Management and Investment Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. As a sustainable wealth manager with a long-term focus, Van Lanschot Kempen proactively seeks to prevent negative impact for all stakeholders and to create positive long-term financial and non-financial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737. To fully leverage the potential of the Van Lanschot Kempen organisation for its clients, it provides solutions that build on the knowledge and expertise across its entire group and on its open architecture platform. Van Lanschot Kempen is convinced that it is able to meet the needs of its clients in a sustainable way by offering them access to the full range of its products and services across all its businesses.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

Attachment


