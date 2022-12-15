Advanced search
    VLK   NL0000302636

VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V

(VLK)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-12-14 am EST
22.60 EUR   -0.22%
Van Lanschot Kempen to return capital of 1.50 per share on 22 December 2022
GL
02:01aVan Lanschot Kempen to return capital of 1.50 per share on 22 December 2022
GL
12/14Hansa Biopharma announces successful execution of a directed share issue of SEK 416 million
AQ
Van Lanschot Kempen to return capital of 1.50 per share on 22 December 2022

12/15/2022 | 02:01am EST
Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 15 December 2022

On 22 December 2022, Van Lanschot Kempen will return the previously announced amount of €1.50 per Class A share in issue, totalling over €60 million, to its shareholders.

Van Lanschot Kempen’s shareholders approved the return of capital at an extraordinary general meeting on 6 October 2022. On 12 December 2022, the legally prescribed two-month objection period expired. No objections were made, and subsequently the payment date for the capital return has been fixed on 22 December.

The capital return will be charged to the share premium reserve available for distribution. Total share capital in issue will be unchanged and the CET 1 ratio will remain well ahead of Van Lanschot Kempen’s capital objective of a CET 1 ratio of 15% plus an M&A add-on of 2.5% for acquisitions.

Proposed dates related to capital return:
Ex-date: 20 December 2022
Record date: 21 December 2022
Payment date: 22 December 2022

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen is a wealth manager active in Private Banking, Professional Solutions, Investment Management and Investment Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. As a sustainable wealth manager with a long-term focus, Van Lanschot Kempen proactively seeks to prevent negative impact for all stakeholders and to create positive long-term financial and non-financial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737. To fully leverage the potential of the Van Lanschot Kempen organisation for its clients, it provides solutions that build on the knowledge and expertise across its entire group and on its open architecture platform. Van Lanschot Kempen is convinced that it is able to meet the needs of its clients in a sustainable way by offering them access to the full range of its products and services across all its businesses.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Important legal information and cautionary note on forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and targets on future events and developments. These forward-looking statements and targets are based on the current insights, information and assumptions of Van Lanschot Kempen’s management about known and unknown risks, developments and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements and targets do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are subject to such risks, developments and uncertainties which by their very nature fall outside the control of Van Lanschot Kempen and its management. Actual results, performances and circumstances may differ considerably from these forward-looking statements and targets.

Van Lanschot Kempen cautions that forward-looking statements and targets in this press release are only valid on the specific dates on which they are expressed, and accepts no responsibility or obligation to revise or update any information, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason.

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

Financials
Sales 2022 566 M 603 M 603 M
Net income 2022 75,1 M 80,0 M 80,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 13,3%
Capitalization 910 M 969 M 969 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 713
Free-Float 71,1%
Managers and Directors
Maarten Edixhoven Chairman-Management Board
Jeroen Kroes Chief Financial Officer
Frans Blom Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arjan J. Huisman Chief Operating Officer
Bernadette J. M. Langius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V2.73%969
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY0.64%8 269
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-31.33%7 761
AMP LIMITED35.64%2 888
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED28.55%1 958
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-7.36%1 793