    VLK   NL0000302636

VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V

(VLK)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05/17 03:02:20 am EDT
26.25 EUR   +0.57%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 10 May 2022 – 16 May 2022

05/17/2022 | 02:31am EDT
Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 17 May 2022

In the period from 10 May 2022 until 16 May 2022 Van Lanschot Kempen has repurchased 12,557 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares). The shares were repurchased at an average price of €25.00 per share for a total amount of €313,868.                

These repurchases are part of the share buy-back programme for at most 600,000 of own shares, which was announced on 24 February 2022. The total number of shares repurchased to date is 343,354.

More information, including a detailed overview of the repurchase transactions under this programme, is available on www.vanlanschotkempen.com/sharebuyback.

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager active in Private Banking, Investment Management and Investment Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. As a sustainable wealth manager with a long-term focus, Van Lanschot Kempen proactively seeks to prevent negative impact for all stakeholders and to create positive long-term financial and non-financial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737. To fully leverage the potential of the Van Lanschot Kempen organisation for its clients, it provides solutions that build on the knowledge and expertise across its entire group and on its open architecture platform. Van Lanschot Kempen is convinced that it is able to meet the needs of its clients in a sustainable way by offering them access to the full range of its products and services across all its businesses.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Disclaimer
This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.


Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 561 M 583 M 583 M
Net income 2022 69,0 M 71,8 M 71,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 5,21%
Capitalization 1 057 M 1 100 M 1 100 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 654
Free-Float 73,0%
Managers and Directors
Maarten Edixhoven Chairman-Management Board
Constant T. L. Korthout Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Frans Blom Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arjan J. Huisman Chief Operating Officer
Jeanine G. H. Helthuis Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V18.64%1 100
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-26.02%8 245
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-10.01%7 528
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED5.70%1 669
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.-39.14%1 538
INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LTD.-8.84%1 491