Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Van Lanschot Kempen N.V
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VLK   NL0000302636

VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V

(VLK)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  12:35:04 2023-03-20 pm EDT
26.70 EUR   -0.93%
03:31aVan Lanschot Kempen : update on share buy-back programme 14 March 2023 – 20 March 2023
GL
03:30aVan Lanschot Kempen : update on share buy-back programme 14 March 2023 – 20 March 2023
AQ
03/20Euro zone yields reduce fall as rush into safe-haven slows
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 14 March 2023 – 20 March 2023

03/21/2023 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 21 March 2023


In the period from 14 March 2023 until 20 March 2023 Van Lanschot Kempen has repurchased 79,926 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares). The shares were repurchased at an average price of €26.99 per share for a total amount of €2,157,228.                

These repurchases are part of the share buy-back programme for at most 350,000 of own shares, which was announced on 23 February 2023. The total number of shares repurchased to date is 199,397.

More information, including a detailed overview of the repurchase transactions under this programme, is available on www.vanlanschotkempen.com/sharebuyback.

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager active in Private Banking, Investment Management and Investment Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. As a sustainable wealth manager with a long-term focus, Van Lanschot Kempen proactively seeks to prevent negative impact for all stakeholders and to create positive long-term financial and non-financial value. Listed at Euronext Amsterdam, Van Lanschot Kempen is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company, with a history dating back to 1737. To fully leverage the potential of the Van Lanschot Kempen organisation for its clients, it provides solutions that build on the knowledge and expertise across its entire group and on its open architecture platform. Van Lanschot Kempen is convinced that it is able to meet the needs of its clients in a sustainable way by offering them access to the full range of its products and services across all its businesses.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Disclaimer
This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

Attachment


All news about VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V
03:31aVan Lanschot Kempen : update on share buy-back programme 14 March 2023 – 20 March 20..
GL
03:30aVan Lanschot Kempen : update on share buy-back programme 14 March 2023 – 20 March 20..
AQ
03/20Euro zone yields reduce fall as rush into safe-haven slows
RE
03/14Van Lanschot Kempen : update on share buy-back programme 7 March 2023 – 13 March 202..
GL
03/14Van Lanschot Kempen : update on share buy-back programme 7 March 2023 – 13 March 202..
AQ
03/08Van Lanschot Kempen N : 5th supplement Registration Document and various base prospectuses..
PU
03/08Global markets live: Intel, Darktrace, Salesforce, Boeing, WeWork...
MS
03/08Van Lanschot Kempen to Join Euronext AMX, AEX ESG Indices
MT
03/07Van Lanschot Kempen promoted to the AMX index and included in the AEX ESG index
GL
03/07Van Lanschot Kempen promoted to the AMX index and included in the AEX ESG index
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 655 M 702 M 702 M
Net income 2023 132 M 141 M 141 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,56x
Yield 2023 15,3%
Capitalization 1 084 M 1 161 M 1 161 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 780
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V
Duration : Period :
Van Lanschot Kempen N.V Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 26,70 €
Average target price 32,00 €
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maarten Edixhoven Chairman-Management Board
Jeroen Kroes Chief Financial Officer
Frans Blom Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arjan J. Huisman Chief Operating Officer
Bernadette J. M. Langius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VAN LANSCHOT KEMPEN N.V21.92%1 161
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC5.62%7 528
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-4.72%7 403
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.32.70%2 268
AMP LIMITED-25.10%1 977
360 ONE WAM LIMITED-5.89%1 829