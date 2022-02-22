Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Vanachai Group Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNG   TH0533010Z00

VANACHAI GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(VNG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vanachai Public : Annual Dividend Payment and calling the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (additional)

02/22/2022 | 12:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
22 Feb 2022 12:35:54
Headline
Annual Dividend Payment and calling the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (additional)
Symbol
VNG
Source
VNG
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 21-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 27-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 10 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 17-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 16-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Cash dividend payment
Venue of the meeting                     : (E-AGM)
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 21-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment                 : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive     : 17-Mar-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date                         : 16-Mar-2022
Payment for                              : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 0.30
Derived from profit under non-BOI        : 0.058
privilege (baht per share)
Derived from profit under BOI privilege  : 0.242
(baht per share)
Par value (baht)                         : 1.00
Payment date                             : 17-May-2022
Paid from                                :
    Operating period from 01-Jul-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Vanachai Group pcl published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 05:50:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VANACHAI GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
12:51aVANACHAI PUBLIC : Annual Dividend Payment and calling the 2022 Annual General Meeting of S..
PU
02/21VANACHAI PUBLIC : Disclosure of connected transaction
PU
02/21VANACHAI PUBLIC : Annual Dividend Payment and calling the 2022 Annual General Meeting of S..
PU
01/13VANACHAI PUBLIC : Report of the utilization of capital increase as of 31 December 2021
PU
01/10VANACHAI PUBLIC : Report on the result of the proposed agendas the AGM 2022 and persons no..
PU
2021VANACHAI PUBLIC : To inform the holiday schedule of year 2022
PU
2021VANACHAI PUBLIC : Subsidiary's related transaction (acquisition of machine and equipment) ..
PU
2021VANACHAI PUBLIC : Subsidiary's related transaction (acquisition of machine and equipment)
PU
2021Vanachai Group Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ende..
CI
2021Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 312 M 258 M 258 M
Net income 2020 -590 M -18,3 M -18,3 M
Net Debt 2020 9 823 M 305 M 305 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,18x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13 361 M 415 M 415 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart VANACHAI GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vanachai Group Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wanthana Jaroennawarat Managing Director & Executive Director
Somprasong Sahavat Chief Finance Officer & Executive Director
Sompop Sahawat Chairman
Witoon Samapat Administrative Manager
Nipon Wisityuthasat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VANACHAI GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-1.28%415
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.-7.67%5 257
ENVIVA INC.-0.88%4 568
CANFOR CORPORATION-8.92%2 852
GUANGXI FENGLIN WOOD INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD0.30%576
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.1.90%549