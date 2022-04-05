Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Vanachai Group Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNG   TH0533010Z00

VANACHAI GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(VNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vanachai Public : Changed information of Chief Accountant

04/05/2022 | 06:29am EDT
Date/Time
05 Apr 2022 17:01:48
Headline
Changed information of Chief Accountant
Symbol
VNG
Source
VNG
Full Detailed News 
                Change in CFO / Chief Accounting


Change Detail
______________________________________________________________________
Position of Chief Accountant             : Accountant
Title                                    : Mr.
Name                                     : Witoon
Surname                                  : Samapath
Authorized Person to Disclose            : Mr.Wanthana Jaroennawarat
Information
Position                                 : Director
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Vanachai Group pcl published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 10:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VANACHAI GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
06:29aVANACHAI PUBLIC : Changed information of Chief Accountant
PU
03/31VANACHAI PUBLIC : Disclosed the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for t..
PU
02/28VANACHAI PUBLIC : Annual Dividend Payment and calling the 2022 Annual General Meeting of S..
PU
02/22VANACHAI PUBLIC : Annual Dividend Payment and calling the 2022 Annual General Meeting of S..
PU
02/21VANACHAI PUBLIC : Disclosure of connected transaction
PU
02/21VANACHAI PUBLIC : Annual Dividend Payment and calling the 2022 Annual General Meeting of S..
PU
02/21Vanachai Group Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend for the Year 2021, Payable on 1..
CI
02/21Vanachai Group Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
01/13VANACHAI PUBLIC : Report of the utilization of capital increase as of 31 December 2021
PU
01/10VANACHAI PUBLIC : Report on the result of the proposed agendas the AGM 2022 and persons no..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 988 M 388 M 388 M
Net income 2021 1 294 M 38,7 M 38,7 M
Net Debt 2021 8 801 M 263 M 263 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 5,13%
Capitalization 12 667 M 379 M 379 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wanthana Jaroennawarat Managing Director & Executive Director
Somprasong Sahavat Chief Finance Officer & Executive Director
Sompop Sahawat Chairman
Witoon Samapat Administrative Manager
Nipon Wisityuthasat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VANACHAI GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-6.41%379
ENVIVA INC.15.58%5 417
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.-14.79%4 895
CANFOR CORPORATION-23.36%2 450
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED4.58%594
TA ANN HOLDINGS BERHAD51.57%555