Vanachai Public : Changed information of Chief Accountant

04/05/2022
05 Apr 2022
Changed information of Chief Accountant
VNG
VNG
Change in CFO / Chief Accounting
Change Detail
Position of Chief Accountant : Accountant
Title : Mr.
Name : Witoon
Surname : Samapath
Authorized Person to Disclose : Mr.Wanthana Jaroennawarat
Position : Director
