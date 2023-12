Vanadian Energy Corp. is a Canada-based energy minerals company focused on mineral exploration and capital markets. The Company is focused on exploring vanadium deposits in Manitoba. The Company has the right to earn up to 100% interest in the Huzyk Creek Vanadium Property (the Property) in north-central Manitoba. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of high quality energy mineral properties in Canada and around the world.

Sector Uranium