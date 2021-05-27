Vanadium One Iron : Announces Closing of $2.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

VANADIUM ONE ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $2.0 MILLION NON-

BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Funding set to further define and upgrade Resources at the Mont

Sorcier Project

TORONTO, CANADA, May 27, 2021 - Vanadium One Iron Corp. ("Vanadium One" or the "Company") (TSXV: VONE), is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously-announcednon-brokered private placement of an aggregate of 4,705,880 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.425 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each FT Unit is comprised of one flow-through share (the "FT Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.425 for a period of 2 years from the date hereof.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four (4) month plus one (1) day statutory hold period from the date of issuance, expiring on September 28, 2021, in accordance with applicable securities laws. This Offering is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The FT Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and, in respect of eligible Quebec resident subscribers, the Taxation Act (Quebec). The gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Units will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as both terms are defined under the Income Tax Act (Canada)) related to the Company's projects located in Quebec. The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the Offering to fund expenditures to continue exploration and further definition of the Company's Mont Sorcier Iron and Vanadium Property, as the Company looks to advance the property towards a formal feasibility study. Certain subscribers purchasing FT Units may have entered into arrangements with an arm's length third party to purchase FT Units. The Company is not party to such arrangements and makes no representations in connection therewith.

A cash commission of $120,000 equating to approximately 6.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering and 282,352 non-transferrable finder warrants (the "Finder Warrants") equating to approximately 6.0% percent of the FT Units sold pursuant to the Offering are payable to Laurentian Bank Securities, who acted as finder in connection with the Offering. Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.425 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in