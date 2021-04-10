Log in
VANADIUM ONE IRON CORP.

VANADIUM ONE IRON CORP.

(VONE)
Vanadium One Iron : Announces Record Date for AGM

04/10/2021 | 03:10pm EDT
VANADIUM ONE IRON ANNOUNCES RECORD DATE FOR AGM

TORONTO, CANADA, March 30, 2021 - Vanadium One Iron Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:VONE) is pleased to announce notice of its Annual and Special Meeting ('AGM") was posted on the Company's Sedar profile on March 26, 2021.The Record Date for shareholders is April 13, 2021. The meeting will be held at 10:00 am on June 4, 2021 at the offices of the Company, 501-110 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1T4. Further details of the format of the AGM will be provided to shareholders at a later date.

About Vanadium One Iron Corp.:

Vanadium One Iron Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing its Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Iron Ore Project, in Chibougamau, Quebec. The project possesses compelling economics as demonstrated in our 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment, and is ideally located proximal to key rail, port and electrical power networks, which will facilitate rapid development and start-up.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VANADIUM ONE IRON CORP.

Cliff Hale-Sanders, President & CEO

Tel: 416-819-8558

info@vanadiumone.com

www.vanadiumone.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward- looking information.

Disclaimer

Vanadium One Iron Corp. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2021 19:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
