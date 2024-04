(Corrects company name in headline to "Vanadium Resources" from "Vandium Resouces". Also corrects text to say deal is for supply of vanadium pentoxide, not vanadium peroxide)

(Reuters) -Australia's Vanadium Resources said on Thursday it entered into a memorandum of understanding with China's Panjin Hexiang New Materials Technology to supply 4,000 tonnes per annum for vanadium pentoxide for an initial term of five years.

(Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)