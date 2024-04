Vanadium Resources Limited is an Australia-based company, which is engaged in advancing the Steelpoortdrift Vanadium Project in South Africa through the commencement and progress of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS). The Company's projects include Projects Steelpoortdrift Vanadium and Quartz Bore Cu-Zn-Pb. The Steelpoortdrift Vanadium Project is host to one of an undeveloped Vanadium deposit with a Mineral Resource of 680Mt at an average in situ grade of 0.70% V2O5 (4.74Mt contained metal). The project is located in the Bushveld Igneous Complex of South Africa. The Quartz Bore Cu-Zn-Pb Project is located within the West Pilbara province, approximately 80 kilometers (km) east of Roebourne in Western Australia. The Project comprises a single granted exploration license and covers an area of approximately 15 square kilometers (km2) and includes identified copper, zinc and lead occurrences.