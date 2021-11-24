Vanadium Resources : Additional Information - Update on ESG Technology

only24 November 2021

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION : UPDATE ON ESG TECHNOLOGY

DEVELOPMENT

Vanadium Resources Limited (ASX: VR8) provides the following additional information in relation to the Company Annoucement releaed 16 November 2021, titled 'Update on ESG Technology Development', following consultation with the ASX.

The aim of the metallurgical testwork program is to confirm parameters for the techncological development of a two-stage process for extraction of Vanadium, Iron and other value metals using concentrates produced and obtained from the Steelpoortdrift Project in South Africa or other sources if applicable. Current development of the Steelpoortdrift project will continue on the basis of the Salt Roast process as reported previously (ASX

INITIAL METALLURGICAL TEST WORK RESULTS

announcement 22 June 2021: Steelpoortdrift PFS delivers superior results) whilst the ESG techncology is being developed separately.

Stage 1

The first stage of the process involves selective extraction and separation of Iron and Vanadium. The second stage of the process involves extraction of other value metals, including Titanium and Aluminium, and to maximize the extraction of Iron and Vanadium.

The elements of interest in the feed material; VR8/CONC2/19/04/2021 sample 776920, are presented in Table 1.

Fe % V2O5 % TiO2 % Al2O3 % 53,9 1,97 11,1 4,72

Table 1 Concentrate Composition.

A series of tests were conducted over a range of temperature and reductant concentration conditions for the first and second stage of the process to empirically derive the optimal parameters. For Near optimal Stage 1 extraction parameters were attained in test FS-5B, with % metals extracted presented in table 2. Fe V2O5 TiO2 Al2O3 95,9 % 95,6 % 4,10 % 13,4 %

Table 2 Stage 1 Metals Extraction.

This indicates high selectivity for Iron (95.9% extraction) and Vanadium (95.6% extraction) and rejection of Titanium (only 4.1% extraction).