Vanadium Resources : Additional Information - Update on ESG Technology
11/24/2021 | 01:00am EST
24 November 2021
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION : UPDATE ON ESG TECHNOLOGY
DEVELOPMENT
Vanadium Resources Limited (ASX: VR8) provides the following additional information in relation to the Company Annoucement releaed 16 November 2021, titled 'Update on ESG Technology Development', following consultation with the ASX.
useThe aim of the metallurgical testwork program is to confirm parameters for the techncological development of a two-stage process for extraction of Vanadium, Iron and other value metals using concentrates produced and obtained from the Steelpoortdrift Project in South Africa or other sources if applicable. Current development of the Steelpoortdrift project will continue on the basis of the Salt Roast process as reported previously (ASX
INITIAL METALLURGICAL TEST WORK RESULTS
personalannouncement 22 June 2021: Steelpoortdrift PFS delivers superior results) whilst the ESG techncology is being developed separately.
Stage 1
The first stage of the process involves selective extraction and separation of Iron and Vanadium. The second stage of the process involves extraction of other value metals, including Titanium and Aluminium, and to maximize the extraction of Iron and Vanadium.
The elements of interest in the feed material; VR8/CONC2/19/04/2021 sample 776920, are presented in Table 1.
Fe %
V2O5 %
TiO2 %
Al2O3 %
53,9
1,97
11,1
4,72
Table 1 Concentrate Composition.
A series of tests were conducted over a range of temperature and reductant concentration conditions for the
first and second stage of the process to empirically derive the optimal parameters.
For
Near optimal Stage 1 extraction parameters were attained in test FS-5B, with % metals extracted presented in
table 2.
Fe
V2O5
TiO2
Al2O3
95,9 %
95,6 %
4,10 %
13,4 %
Table 2 Stage 1 Metals Extraction.
This indicates high selectivity for Iron (95.9% extraction) and Vanadium (95.6% extraction) and rejection of Titanium (only 4.1% extraction).
The rejected Titanium material is then fed into Stage 2 of the process.
Stage 2
Residues from the Stage 1 process were processed at the near optimal Stage 2 extraction parameters selected from the results obtained from Stage 1 in test BL-A, with % metals extracted presented in table 3. Variable temperatures were not tested during this test.
Fe
V2O5
TiO2
Al2O3
91,0 %
99,3 %
97,8 %
40,0 %
Table 3 Stage 2 Metals Extraction.
This demonstrates that high extraction yields for Titanium (97.8%) can be achieved. Additionally, the Stage 2 process is able to recover the remaining Iron and Vanadium; as well as Aluminium (40% extracted).
The overall extraction yields for the combined Stage 1 and Stage 2 processes are above 99% for Iron, Vanadium and Titanium.
onlyJORC Tables
The concentrates tested were produced during the previous pilot test campaign reported (ASX announcement 24 and 25 June 2020: Testwork enhances concentrate from Steelpoortdrift) with the relevant JORC tables included in appendix below.
useAPPENDIX A.
The following Tables are provided to ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012 Edition) requirements for the reporting of Exploration Results at the Steelpoortdrift Vanadium Project.
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section applies to all succeeding sections)
Criteria personalSampling techniques
ForDrilling techniques
Drill sample recovery
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels,
Metallurgical samples made up by compositing
random chips, or specific specialised industry
excess sample material ("bulk rejects") from diamond
standard measurement tools appropriate to the
core drilling (NQ size) and RC drilling using 5 ¼" face
minerals under investigation, such as down hole
sampling hammer.
gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).
These examples should not be taken as limiting the
broad meaning of sampling.
Include reference to measures taken to ensure
RC & DD drilling sampled at 1m intervals
sample representivity and the appropriate calibration
RC drilling split on site using a riffle splitter.
of any measurement tools or systems used.
DD drilling split at core shed used a core saw.
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that
All aspects of the determination of mineralisation are
are Material to the Public Report. In cases where
described in this table.
'industry standard' work has been done this would be
Drilling using these methods is considered
relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was
appropriate for sampling the vanadiferous
used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was
titanomagnetite unit which hosts the mineralisation.
pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In
All of the drill samples have been sent to a
other cases more explanation may be required, such
commercial laboratory for crushing, pulverising and
as where there is coarse gold that has inherent
chemical analysis by industry standard practises.
sampling problems. Unusual commodities or
Metallurgical testwork has followed standard
mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may
techniques for extraction of magnetite using a
warrant disclosure of detailed information.
magnetic separation process.
Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole
RC drilling uses face sampling hammer and 5 ¼" bit
hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic etc)
sizes.
and details (e.g. core diameter, triple of standard
DD drilling used NQ sized core
tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or
other type, whether core is orientated and if so, by
what method, etc).
Method of recording and assessing core and chip
RC drill samples are weighed to give a quantitative
sample recoveries and results assessed.
basis to estimation of recovery.
Diamond core is measured to quantify core recovery
each run.
Criteria
Logging
Sub-sampling
techniques and sample preparation
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and
RC drilling - consistent drilling technique, cleaning of
ensure representative nature of the samples.
cyclone.
Diamond drilling -consistent drilling technique.
Whether a relationship exists between sample
No relationship observed between recovery and
recovery and grade and whether sample bias may
grade.
have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of
There is no known or reported relationship in
fine/coarse material.
historical drilling between sample recovery and
grade.
Whether core and chip samples have been
RC drill chips & drill core is being geologically logged
geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of
for the total length of the hole. Logging is recording
