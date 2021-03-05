VanadiumCorp Announces Ticker Symbol Change to "VRBFF" on the United States OTC Markets

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2021) - VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSXV: VRB) (OTCQB: VRBFF) (FSE: NWN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has changed its ticker symbol from APAFF to VRBFF on the United States OTC Markets effective immediately.

No action is required by current shareholders relative to the ticker symbol change.

About VanadiumCorp

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is an integrated green technology company with strategic vanadium mineral deposit assets. VanadiumCorp is focused on commercializing disruptive technologies to process mineral concentrates, produce and regenerate vanadium battery electrolytes sustainably, and construct next-generation vanadium redox flow-battery "VRFB" systems. VRFBs are 100% green technology from mine or waste to battery when hydrometallurgical processes produce the vanadium source commodity. (See VanadiumCorp's 100% owned & patented "VEPT" green process technology).

Proven VRFB technologies improve renewable energy efficiencies by storing temporary energy surpluses and feeding them back into the electrical grid as required. VanadiumCorp also wholly owns one of the largest and metallurgically favourable vanadium mineral deposits in the world, located in mining-friendly Quebec, Canada.

On behalf of the board of VanadiumCorp:

Adriaan Bakker

President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information contact:

Adriaan Bakker,

President and CEO, VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSXV: VRB)

By phone: 604-385-4489

By email: ab@vanadiumcorp.com

Website: www.vanadiumcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76232