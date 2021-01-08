Log in
VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC.

(VRB)
VanadiumCorp Closes First Tranche of $1 Million Private Placement

01/08/2021 | 11:45pm EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2021) - VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSXV: VRB) (OTC PINK: APAFF) (FSE: NWN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced financing (the "Private Placement"), see the news releases dated December 31, 2020 and January 5, 2021, and raised $858,000 through the issuance of 8,580,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general working capital.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.15 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory four month hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About VanadiumCorp

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is an integrated green technology company with strategic vanadium mineral deposit assets. VanadiumCorp is focused on commercializing disruptive technologies to process mineral concentrates, produce and recycle vanadium electrolytes sustainably, and construct next generation vanadium redox flow-battery "VRFB" systems. VRFBs are 100% green technology from mine to battery when hydrometallurgical processes produce the vanadium source commodity. (See VanadiumCorp's 100% owned & patented "VEPT" green process technology).

Proven VRFB technologies improve renewable energy efficiencies by storing temporary energy surpluses and feeding them back into the electrical grid as required. VanadiumCorp also wholly owns one of the largest and metallurgically favourable vanadium mineral deposits in the world, located in mining-friendly Quebec, Canada.

On behalf of the board of VanadiumCorp:

Adriaan Bakker
President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information:

Adriaan Bakker,
President and CEO, VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
(TSXV: VRB)
By phone: 1-604-385-4489
By email: ab@vanadiumcorp.com
Website: www.vanadiumcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71685


© Newsfilecorp 2021
