Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The Companyâs commercial portfolio is comprised of three products: HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder (Non-24) and for the treatment of nighttime sleep disturbances in smith-magenis syndrome (SMS), Fanapt (iloperidone) for the treatment of bipolar I disorder and a long acting injectable (LAI) formulation for the treatment of schizophrenia, and PONVORY (ponesimod) for the treatment of inflammatory/autoimmune disorders, including ulcerative colitis, psoriasis, Crohn's disease, atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis and alopecia areata. The Company also has a range of drugs in development, including Tradipitant (VLY-686), VHX-896, VSJ-110, VPO-227, VTR-297, VQW-765, VCA-894A and Type 2S (CMT2S).