Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The Companyâs commercial portfolio is comprised of three products: HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder (Non-24) and for the treatment of nighttime sleep disturbances in smith-magenis syndrome (SMS), Fanapt (iloperidone) for the treatment of bipolar I disorder and a long acting injectable (LAI) formulation for the treatment of schizophrenia, and PONVORY (ponesimod) for the treatment of inflammatory/autoimmune disorders, including ulcerative colitis, psoriasis, Crohn's disease, atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic esophagitis and alopecia areata. The Company also has a range of drugs in development, including Tradipitant (VLY-686), VHX-896, VSJ-110, VPO-227, VTR-297, VQW-765, VCA-894A and Type 2S (CMT2S).

