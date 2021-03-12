Log in
VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(VNDA)
VANDA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. - VNDA

03/12/2021 | 10:51pm EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NasdaqGM: VNDA).

On February 11, 2019, Aurelius Value reported that the Company was involved in an off-label promotion scheme in which its drug products, Fanapt and Hetlioz, were marketed to treat disorders for which the drugs were not FDA-approved, for example, promoting sales of Fanapt to children with schizophrenia, rather than adults, in a manner that was inconsistent with the FDA’s authorization.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the court in that case denied the Company’s motion to dismiss in part, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Vanda’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Vanda’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Vanda shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-vnda/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 283 M - -
Net income 2021 34,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 983 M 983 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 292
Free-Float 96,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Moran Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
H. Thomas Watkins Chairman
Richard W. Dugan Independent Director
Phaedra S. Chrousos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.36.30%981
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.8.29%79 278
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.31%55 930
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.3.80%52 192
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.72%48 944
BEIGENE, LTD.24.50%29 425
