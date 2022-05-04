Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  News
  Summary
VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

05/04
04:31pVanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference
PR
04/28Vanda Pharmaceuticals to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 5, 2022
PR
04/25H. Thomas Watkins Not Stands for Reelection of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc
CI
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

05/04/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
WASHINGTON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced that the company will participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. A corporate presentation is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time (7:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The corporate presentation given at the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference may be accessed live on Vanda's corporate website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should click on the Investors tab and follow the link under Recent Events. Investors are advised to go to the conference website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. A link to the archived conference will be available on Vanda's website for a period of approximately 30 days.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact:
Kevin Moran
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com 

Elizabeth Van Every
Head of Corporate Affairs
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-announces-participation-in-the-bofa-securities-2022-healthcare-conference-301540019.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
