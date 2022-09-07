Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNDA   US9216591084

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(VNDA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
10.27 USD   +1.68%
05:19pVanda Pharmaceuticals Gets Notice of Opportunity for FDA Meeting
DJ
08/04VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/03VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Gets Notice of Opportunity for FDA Meeting

09/07/2022 | 05:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Josh Beckerman


Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. received a notice of opportunity for a Food and Drug Administration hearing on its Supplemental New Drug Application for Hetlioz to treat jet lag disorder.

Hetlioz is currently available for treating Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder and nighttime sleep disturbances in Smith-Magenis Syndrome. In 2019, the company received an FDA complete response letter for its sNDA for treating jet lag disorder.

Vanda said Wednesday that it "provided the FDA with four clinical studies that Vanda believes are adequate and well controlled and provide substantial evidence of efficacy." The company said it "does not agree with the FDA's characterization of these studies."

Shares rose 2% to $10.50 after hours.


Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-22 1919ET

All news about VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
05:19pVanda Pharmaceuticals Gets Notice of Opportunity for FDA Meeting
DJ
08/04VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
08/03VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/03TRANSCRIPT : Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2022
CI
08/03VANDA : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
08/03Earnings Flash (VNDA) VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS Reports Q2 Revenue $64.4M
MT
08/03Vanda Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
08/03Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
07/27Vanda Pharmaceuticals to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 3, 20..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 274 M - -
Net income 2022 12,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 51,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 581 M 581 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 278
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,27 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 7,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Moran Vice President & Controller
Richard W. Dugan Lead Independent Director
Phaedra S. Chrousos Independent Director
Anne Sempowski Ward Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-35.63%571
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.70%79 451
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS27.13%71 598
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-9.11%61 362
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-28.96%35 179
BIONTECH SE-46.25%33 678