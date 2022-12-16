Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNDA   US9216591084

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(VNDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:06 2022-12-16 pm EST
6.840 USD   -2.01%
02:55pVanda Pharmaceuticals Provides An Update To Hetlioz® Anda Litigation Appeal : Federal Circuit grants motion to temporarily enjoin generic launch
PR
12/14Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/13Vanda Pharmaceuticals Shares Drop After Losing Patent Case
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Provides an Update to HETLIOZ® ANDA Litigation Appeal: Federal Circuit grants motion to temporarily enjoin generic launch

12/16/2022 | 02:55pm EST
WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today provided an update on its appeal of the recent HETLIOZ® ANDA litigation ruling.

On December 14, 2022, Vanda appealed the December 13th decision of the United States District Court for the District of Delaware in the HETLIOZ® ANDA litigation to the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and requested an injunction prohibiting market entry by Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. (Teva) and Apotex Inc. (Apotex) while the appeal is pending. Today, the Court granted a temporary injunction to prohibit market entry by Teva and Apotex until at least January 6, 2023 while the Court considers Vanda's pending motion for an injunction that would extend until the Court decides the appeal. 

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

About HETLIOZ®

For full U.S. Prescribing Information for HETLIOZ® and HETLIOZ LQ®, including indication and Important Safety Information, visit www.hetlioz.com.

Corporate Contact:
Kevin Moran
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer 
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com

Elizabeth Van Every
Head of Corporate Affairs
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
pr@vandapharma.com 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-provides-an-update-to-hetlioz-anda-litigation-appeal-federal-circuit-grants-motion-to-temporarily-enjoin-generic-launch-301705454.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
