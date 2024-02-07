Full year 2023 revenues were $192.6 million

PONVORY ® acquisition completed in Q4 2023 and transition ongoing

3 FDA PDUFA target action dates in 2024

Ended 2023 with approximately $388 million in cash and cash equivalents

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

"Despite significant external commercial and regulatory challenges, last year was a landmark year for Vanda, as we supported our commercial programs and, through a transformational deal, we added PONVORY® to our portfolio alongside Fanapt® and HETLIOZ®," said Mihael H. Polymeropoulos, M.D., Vanda's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "At the same time, we advanced our clinical development pipeline with three NDA and sNDA submissions for insomnia, bipolar disorder and gastroparesis. Looking forward to this year, we are committed to advancing our clinical development pipeline and strengthening our commercial presence with a portfolio of innovative products serving unmet patient needs."

Financial Highlights

Fourth Quarter of 2023

Total net product sales from HETLIOZ ® , Fanapt ® and PONVORY ® were $45.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a 30% decrease compared to $64.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and a 17% increase compared to $38.8 million in the third quarter of 2023.

, Fanapt and PONVORY were in the fourth quarter of 2023, a 30% decrease compared to in the fourth quarter of 2022, and a 17% increase compared to in the third quarter of 2023. HETLIOZ ® net product sales were $21.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a 47% decrease compared to $40.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and a 20% increase compared to $17.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease relative to the fourth quarter of 2022 was the result of the at-risk launch of generic versions of HETLIOZ ® in the U.S.

net product sales were in the fourth quarter of 2023, a 47% decrease compared to in the fourth quarter of 2022, and a 20% increase compared to in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease relative to the fourth quarter of 2022 was the result of the at-risk launch of generic versions of HETLIOZ in the U.S. Fanapt ® net product sales were $22.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a 7% decrease compared to $24.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and a 6% increase compared to $21.3 million in the third quarter of 2023.

net product sales were in the fourth quarter of 2023, a 7% decrease compared to in the fourth quarter of 2022, and a 6% increase compared to in the third quarter of 2023. PONVORY ® net product sales were $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. These net product sales reflect the revenue generated during the period between the product acquisition date of December 7, 2023 and December 31, 2023 .

net product sales were in the fourth quarter of 2023. These net product sales reflect the revenue generated during the period between the product acquisition date of and . Net loss was $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and net income of $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.

in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to net income of in the fourth quarter of 2022, and net income of in the third quarter of 2023. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (Cash) was $388.3 million as of December 31, 2023 , representing a decrease to Cash of $101.6 million compared to September 30, 2023 . During the period, Vanda completed the acquisition of PONVORY® from Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Janssen), a Johnson & Johnson Company, for $100.0 million .

Full Year 2023

Total net product sales from HETLIOZ ® , Fanapt ® and PONVORY ® were $192.6 million for the full year 2023, a 24% decrease compared to $254.4 million for the full year 2022.

, Fanapt and PONVORY were for the full year 2023, a 24% decrease compared to for the full year 2022. HETLIOZ ® net product sales were $100.2 million for the full year 2023, a 37% decrease compared to $159.7 million for the full year 2022. The decrease was the result of the at-risk launch of generic versions of HETLIOZ ® in the U.S.

net product sales were for the full year 2023, a 37% decrease compared to for the full year 2022. The decrease was the result of the at-risk launch of generic versions of HETLIOZ in the U.S. Fanapt ® net product sales were $90.9 million for the full year 2023, a 4% decrease compared to $94.7 million for the full year 2022.

net product sales were for the full year 2023, a 4% decrease compared to for the full year 2022. PONVORY ® net product sales were $1.6 million for the full year 2023. These net product sales reflect the revenue generated during the period between the product acquisition date of December 7, 2023 and December 31, 2023 .

net product sales were for the full year 2023. These net product sales reflect the revenue generated during the period between the product acquisition date of and . Net income was $2.5 million for the full year 2023 compared to net income of $6.3 million for the full year 2022.

for the full year 2023 compared to net income of for the full year 2022. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (Cash) was $388.3 million as of December 31, 2023 , representing a decrease to Cash of $78.6 million , or 17%, compared to December 31, 2022 . During the period, Vanda completed the acquisition of PONVORY® from Janssen for $100.0 million .

Key Operational Highlights

HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon)

The supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for HETLIOZ ® in the treatment of insomnia is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of March 4, 2024 . Vanda announced that on February 4, 2024 , it received a notification from the FDA stating that the FDA had identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements/commitments at this time. No deficiencies were disclosed by the FDA in the notification, and the FDA stated that the notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review. On February 6, 2024 , Vanda filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia (D.C. District Court) challenging the FDA's conduct in reviewing the insomnia sNDA. Vanda is asking the D.C. District Court to compel the FDA to adhere to the legally mandated 180-day review period for sNDAs and to declare as unlawful and void the regulations the FDA relies upon to issue complete response letters.

in the treatment of insomnia is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of . Vanda that on , it received a notification from the FDA stating that the FDA had identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and postmarketing requirements/commitments at this time. No deficiencies were disclosed by the FDA in the notification, and the FDA stated that the notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review. On , Vanda filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the (D.C. District Court) challenging the FDA's conduct in reviewing the insomnia sNDA. Vanda is asking the D.C. District Court to compel the FDA to adhere to the legally mandated 180-day review period for sNDAs and to declare as unlawful and void the regulations the FDA relies upon to issue complete response letters. Vanda is also continuing to pursue FDA approval for HETLIOZ ® in the treatment of jet lag disorder. Vanda announced in January 2024 that the D.C. District Court granted Vanda's motion for summary judgment on its claim against the FDA for unlawfully delaying a hearing on the approvability of Vanda's sNDA for HETLIOZ ® in the treatment of jet lag disorder. The D.C. District Court ordered the FDA to either finally resolve Vanda's jet lag sNDA or commence a hearing on the sNDA on or before March 5, 2024 .

in the treatment of jet lag disorder. Vanda in that the D.C. District Court granted Vanda's motion for summary judgment on its claim against the FDA for unlawfully delaying a hearing on the approvability of Vanda's sNDA for HETLIOZ in the treatment of jet lag disorder. The D.C. District Court ordered the FDA to either finally resolve Vanda's jet lag sNDA or commence a hearing on the sNDA on or before . In January 2024 , Vanda filed a petition for a writ of certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court to review the decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Vanda's HETLIOZ® Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) litigation against Teva Pharmaceuticals USA , Inc. (Teva), Apotex Inc. and Apotex Corp. (collectively, Apotex). Teva and Apotex have waived their opportunity to respond to Vanda's petition, which is now ripe for decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Fanapt® (iloperidone)

The article "Efficacy and Safety of Iloperidone in Bipolar Mania: A Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study" was published in January 2024 in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. 1 The findings of this pivotal study have been submitted to the FDA as part of Vanda's sNDA for Fanapt ® in the treatment of bipolar I disorder in adults.

in in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. The findings of this pivotal study have been submitted to the FDA as part of Vanda's sNDA for Fanapt in the treatment of bipolar I disorder in adults. The sNDA for Fanapt® in the treatment of bipolar I disorder in adults is under review by the FDA with a PDUFA target action date of April 2, 2024 .

PONVORY® (ponesimod)

Vanda completed the acquisition of the U.S. and Canadian rights to PONVORY ® from Janssen for $100.0 million in December 2023 and the transition is ongoing. PONVORY ® is a once-daily oral selective sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 modulator, approved by the FDA and Health Canada to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, and is a potential therapeutic candidate for the treatment of a diverse group of inflammatory/autoimmune disorders ranging from psoriasis to ulcerative colitis.

the acquisition of the U.S. and Canadian rights to PONVORY from Janssen for in and the transition is ongoing. PONVORY is a once-daily oral selective sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 modulator, approved by the FDA and Health Canada to treat adults with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, and is a potential therapeutic candidate for the treatment of a diverse group of inflammatory/autoimmune disorders ranging from psoriasis to ulcerative colitis. Vanda announced in January 2024 that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) had issued a notice of allowance for its PONVORY® patent application, 17/962,968, covering methods for reducing clinical management events before or during the treatment of multiple sclerosis and methods for reinstating treatment after missed doses. When issued, the patent is anticipated to expire on October 10, 2042 . Upon issuance, Vanda intends to list this patent in the FDA publication Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations, commonly known as the Orange Book.

Tradipitant

The article "The Efficacy of Tradipitant in Patients with Diabetic and Idiopathic Gastroparesis in Phase III Randomized Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial" was published in January 2024 in the Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology Journal . 2 The findings of this pivotal study as well as a previously reported positive placebo-controlled study in diabetic and idiopathic gastroparesis have been submitted to the FDA as part of Vanda's New Drug Application (NDA) for tradipitant in the treatment of symptoms of gastroparesis in adults. 3

in in the . The findings of this pivotal study as well as a previously reported positive placebo-controlled study in diabetic and idiopathic gastroparesis have been submitted to the FDA as part of Vanda's New Drug Application (NDA) for tradipitant in the treatment of symptoms of gastroparesis in adults. In December 2023 , Vanda announced that the NDA for tradipitant for the treatment of symptoms of gastroparesis was accepted for filing and is under review by the FDA with a PDUFA target action date of September 18, 2024 .

, Vanda that the NDA for tradipitant for the treatment of symptoms of gastroparesis was accepted for filing and is under review by the FDA with a PDUFA target action date of . The second Phase III study of tradipitant in the treatment of motion sickness is over 50% enrolled. In May 2023 , Vanda previously announced positive results from its first Phase III study of tradipitant in the treatment of motion sickness. Vanda plans to pursue FDA approval upon completion of the clinical development program.

Early-Stage Programs

In January 2024 , Vanda announced that the FDA had approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate VCA-894A for the treatment of a patient with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, axonal, type 2S (CMT2S), an inherited peripheral neuropathy for which there is no available treatment.

, Vanda that the FDA had approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application to evaluate VCA-894A for the treatment of a patient with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, axonal, type 2S (CMT2S), an inherited peripheral neuropathy for which there is no available treatment. In January 2024 , Vanda announced that the FDA had also approved the IND to evaluate VTR-297 for the treatment of onychomycosis, a fungal infection of the nail.

Other Legal Updates

Vanda announced in January 2024 that the United States Court of Federal Claims denied in part the U.S. government's motion to dismiss Vanda's claims against the U.S. for the FDA's uncompensated taking of Vanda's trade secrets and confidential information, thereby allowing Vanda's lawsuit to proceed. Vanda is seeking compensation from the U.S. for the takings it contends occurred through the FDA's improper communication and disclosure of trade secrets and confidential information to certain generic drug manufacturers. Vanda now intends to engage in discovery to support its claims.

GAAP Financial Results

Net loss was $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Diluted net loss per share was $0.04 in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to diluted net income per share of $0.12 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income was $2.5 million for the full year 2023 compared to net income of $6.3 million for the full year 2022. Diluted net income per share was $0.04 for the full year 2023 compared to diluted net income per share of $0.11 for the full year 2022.

2024 Financial Guidance

Given uncertainties surrounding the U.S. market for HETLIOZ® for the treatment of Non-24 as a result of the ongoing HETLIOZ® patent litigation and the at-risk launch of generic versions of HETLIOZ®, Vanda is unable to provide 2024 financial guidance at this time.

Conference Call

Vanda has scheduled a conference call for today, Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 4:30 PM ET. During the call, Vanda's management will discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and other corporate activities. Investors can call 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international) and use passcode number 8053170. A replay of the call will be available on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, beginning at 8:30 PM ET and will be accessible until Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 11:59 PM ET. The replay call-in number is 1-800-770-2030 for domestic callers and 1-609-800-9909 for international callers. The passcode number is 8053170.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously on Vanda's website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should click on the Investors tab and are advised to go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software or presentations. The call will also be archived on Vanda's website for a period of 30 days.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Various statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the advancement of Vanda's clinical development pipeline and strengthening of its commercial presence, Vanda's plans for pursuit of FDA approval of HETLIOZ® in the treatments of insomnia and jet lag disorder, Fanapt® in the treatment of bipolar I in adults and tradipitant in the treatment of symptoms of gastroparesis and the treatment of motion sickness, Vanda's expectations regarding the timing of the FDA's decisions with respect to the sNDAs for HETLIOZ® and Fanapt® and the NDA for tradipitant, the potential for PONVORY® to treat a diverse group of inflammatory/autoimmune disorders, the USPTO's plans to issue the new PONVORY® patent, the anticipated life of the patent and Vanda's intentions to list the patent in the Orange Book are "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions that involve risks, changes in circumstances and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Vanda's forward-looking statements include, among others, Vanda's ability to complete the clinical development of the products in its pipeline and obtain regulatory approval and market acceptance of these products, Vanda's ability to obtain FDA approval of the sNDAs for HETLIOZ® and Fanapt® and the NDA for tradipitant, the FDA's ability to meet the PDUFA target action dates for the sNDAs for HETLIOZ® and Fanapt® and the NDA for tradipitant, the FDA's assessment of the sufficiency of the data packages included in Vanda's regulatory submissions for HETLIOZ®, Fanapt® and tradipitant, Vanda's ability to complete the clinical program for tradipitant in the treatment of motion sickness, the results of any clinical trials conducted for PONVORY® in the treatment of other inflammatory/autoimmune disorders and Vanda's ability to obtain regulatory approval of PONVORY® for any such additional indications, the payment by Vanda to the USPTO of all fees required prior to the issuance of the new PONVORY® patent, the ultimate issuance of the patent by the USPTO and Vanda's ability to protect its intellectual property rights and defend the new PONVORY® patent against any attempt to invalidate it. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the results or developments anticipated by Vanda will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Vanda. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the various risks and uncertainties that affect Vanda's business and market, particularly those identified in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Vanda's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by Vanda's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

All written and verbal forward-looking statements attributable to Vanda or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Vanda cautions investors not to rely too heavily on the forward-looking statements Vanda makes or that are made on its behalf. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and Vanda undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31

2023

December 31

2022

December 31

2023

December 31

2022 Revenues:













HETLIOZ® net product sales $ 21,072

$ 40,101

$ 100,167

$ 159,655 Fanapt® net product sales 22,599

24,381

90,873

94,727 PONVORY® net product sales 1,600

—

1,600

— Total revenues 45,271

64,482

192,640

254,382 Operating expenses:













Cost of goods sold excluding amortization 3,460

6,238

14,796

24,282 Research and development 24,339

18,454

76,823

85,770 Selling, general and administrative 23,613

32,782

112,883

136,485 Intangible asset amortization 953

379

2,090

1,516 Total operating expenses 52,365

57,853

206,592

248,053 Income (loss) from operations (7,094)

6,629

(13,952)

6,329 Other income 5,433

2,984

20,291

4,971 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,661)

9,613

6,339

11,300 Provision for income taxes 739

2,752

3,830

5,025 Net income (loss) $ (2,400)

$ 6,861

$ 2,509

$ 6,275 Net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.04)

$ 0.12

$ 0.04

$ 0.11 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.04)

$ 0.12

$ 0.04

$ 0.11 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 57,532,309

56,651,984

57,380,975

56,461,877 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 57,532,309

57,188,551

57,557,911

56,983,171

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited)



December 31

2023

December 31

2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 135,821

$ 135,029 Marketable securities 252,443

331,830 Accounts receivable, net 34,155

33,512 Inventory 1,357

1,194 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,170

17,727 Total current assets 432,946

519,292 Property and equipment, net 2,037

2,573 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,103

8,400 Intangible assets, net 121,369

18,565 Deferred tax assets 75,000

74,039 Non-current inventory and other 9,985

11,378 Total assets $ 648,440

$ 634,247 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 38,460

$ 45,551 Product revenue allowances 49,237

45,885 Total current liabilities 87,697

91,436 Operating lease non-current liabilities 7,006

8,813 Other non-current liabilities 8,827

6,800 Total liabilities 103,530

107,049 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 58

57 Additional paid-in capital 700,274

686,235 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30)

(1,193) Accumulated deficit (155,392)

(157,901) Total stockholders' equity 544,910

527,198 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 648,440

$ 634,247

