Vanda Pharmaceuticals Sues U.S. Government Over Alleged Misuse of Confidential Drug Data

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Tuesday that it has sued the U.S. government for allegedly sharing trade secrets and confidential information related to two of its medications.

The biopharmaceutical company alleged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration improperly provided confidential details from its sleep-wake disorder drug Hertlioz and schizophrenia treatment Fanapt to generic drug manufacturers as it reviewed the company's new drug applications.

The lawsuit seeks an award of economic damages, the company said, noting that it was filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

Fanapt and Tasimelteon were approved by the FDA in 2009 and 2014, respectively.

