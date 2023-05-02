Advanced search
    VNDA   US9216591084

VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(VNDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:40:57 2023-05-02 pm EDT
6.415 USD   -0.23%
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Sues U.S. Government Over Alleged Misuse of Confidential Drug Data
DJ
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Sues US FDA for Misappropriation of Trade Secrets, Confidential Information
MT
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Sues Federal Government for Misappropriation of Trade Secrets and Confidential Information
PR
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Sues U.S. Government Over Alleged Misuse of Confidential Drug Data

05/02/2023 | 01:29pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. said Tuesday that it has sued the U.S. government for allegedly sharing trade secrets and confidential information related to two of its medications.

The biopharmaceutical company alleged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration improperly provided confidential details from its sleep-wake disorder drug Hertlioz and schizophrenia treatment Fanapt to generic drug manufacturers as it reviewed the company's new drug applications.

The lawsuit seeks an award of economic damages, the company said, noting that it was filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

Fanapt and Tasimelteon were approved by the FDA in 2009 and 2014, respectively.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 1328ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 248 M - -
Net income 2023 21,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 369 M 369 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 290
Free-Float 94,9%
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,43 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 8,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Moran Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Richard W. Dugan Lead Independent Director
Phaedra S. Chrousos Independent Director
Anne Sempowski Ward Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-12.99%369
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED19.47%88 868
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.11.13%86 408
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.63%28 583
BEIGENE, LTD.18.21%27 251
BIONTECH SE-25.45%26 989
