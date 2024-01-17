WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced the publication of an article titled "Efficacy and Safety of Iloperidone in Bipolar Mania: A Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study" in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry.1 The findings of this pivotal study have been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as part of Vanda's supplemental New Drug Application for Fanapt® in the treatment of bipolar I disorder in adults. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of April 2, 2024 for its decision.

Torres R, Czeisler EL, Chadwick SR, et al. Efficacy and safety of iloperidone in bipolar mania: a double-blind, placebo-controlled study. J Clin Psychiatry. 2024;85(1):23m14966. Available online: https://doi.org/10.4088/JCP.23m14966

