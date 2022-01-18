Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Vango Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAN   AU000000VAN2

VANGO MINING LIMITED

(VAN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/17 11:10:48 pm
0.0505 AUD   +1.00%
05:02pVANGO MINING : Intercepts Additional High-Grade Gold
PU
01/04Vango Mining Limited Response to ZAG Opinion on WA Court Decision
AW
2021Vango Mining Uncovers High-Grade Gold at Marymia Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vango Mining : Intercepts Additional High-Grade Gold

01/18/2022 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Announcement

19 January 2022

Vango Intercepts Additional High-Grade Gold

Highlights

only

Final results received from drilling at the Pigeon open-pit as part of Vango's

ongoing open-pit focused drilling campaign

Results from the final hole at Pigeon have intersected further high-grade gold:

o 2m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 94m in VPIRC0005 including 1m @ 1.9 g/t Au from 94m

o 3m @ 3.2 g/t Au from 133m in VPIRC0005 including 1m @ 8.31 g/t Au from

use

134m

o 1m

@ 2.5 g/t Au from 159m in VPIRC0005 (repeat of 8.84 g/t Au)

o 2m

@ 4.9 g/t Au from 166m in VPIRC0005 incl 1m @ 8.7 g/t from 166m

o 1m

@ 1.2 g/t from 190m in VPIRC0005

Results appear to be on the western side of a fault structure interpreted to be on

the edge of an offset zone of the main mineralisation.

These results are in addition to results previously announced1 - with gold

personal

structures present in all 5 holes drilled at Pigeon in this program.

o 9m at 3 g/t Au from 111m in VPIRC0004 incl. 3m at 7.9 g/t Au from 114m

o 2m at 1 g/t Au from 157m in VPIRC0004

o 4m at 1.1 g/t Au from 134m in VPIRC0001

o 2m at 2.2 g/t Au from 115m in VPIRC0002

o 7m at 0.8 g/t Au from 124m in VPIRC0002 o 12m at 1 g/t Au from 121m in VPIRC0003

There are also multiple historical intercepts BELOW the mined level of the Pigeon

open-pit:

o 4m at 8.2 g/t Au from 71m in FRC1585

o 7m at 1.7 g/t Au from 51m in FRC9606

o 9m at 2.1 g/t Au from 90m in PGRC0079

For

o 16m at 1.5 g/t Au from 77m in PGRC0106

o 13m at 1.2 g/t Au from 86m in PGRC0112

o 8m at 2.6 g/t Au from 52m in PGRC0137 incl. 1m at 5.8 g/t Au from 52m

o 12m at 1 g/t Au from 83m in PGRC0138 incl. 2m at 3.4 g/t Au from 83m

o 1m at 9.3 g/t Au from 101m in PGRC0139

o 14m at 1.6 g/t Au from 106m in PGRC0141

o 12m at 1.5 g/t Au from 94m in PGRC0143 incl. 3m at 4.6 g/t Au from 99m

1 ASX: VAN 14 December 2021 "Vango Returns High-Grade Gold"

Vango Mining Ltd

Issued Capital

Australian Registered Office

Directors

ABN: 68 108 737 711

1,259,937,632 Shares

Aurora Place

BRUCE MCINNES - Executive Chairman

ASX: VAN

115,864,406 Options

Building 1

SEAN ZHOU - Deputy Chairman - Non-Executive Director

Level 29, 88 Phillip Street

HUNTER GUO - Non-Executive Director

Sydney NSW 2000 AUSTRALIA

The Hon CRAIG WALLACE - Non-Executive Director

Dr CAROL ZHANG - Non-Executive Director

www.vangomining.com

Vango Mining Limited (Vango, ASX: VAN) is pleased to announce further high-grade gold intersections from drilling at the Company's flagship Marymia Gold Project (Marymia, the Project) in the Mid-West

region of Western Australia.

personaluse only

The latest results are from the final hole drilled at the Pigeon open-pit target (Figure 3) and extend

the excellent results from the first four holes at Pigeon, announced to the ASX on the 14 December

2021.

For

Figure 1 Plan View Pigeon Open-Pit Area

Pigeon Open Pit

The Pigeon open-pit was targeted with five drillholes in Vango's ongoing open-pit focused resource extension program. Results from the final hole have now been received, and are reported in this announcement, with five gold zones greater than 1 g/t Au within broader mineralised structures (Figures 1 and 2):

  1. 2m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 94m in VPIRC0005 including 1m @ 1.9 g/t Au from 94m o 3m @ 3.2 g/t Au from 133m in VPIRC0005 including 1m @ 8.31 g/t Au from
    134m
    o 1m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 159m in VPIRC0005 (repeat of 8.84 g/t Au)

www.vangomining.com

2

  1. 2m @ 4.9 g/t Au from 166m in VPIRC0005 incl 1m @ 8.7 g/t from 166m o 1m @ 1.2 g/t from 190m in VPIRC0005

These are in addition to the results from the first four holes previously reported (see below). All five holes from the program have returned significant gold intercepts:

only

o 9m at 3 g/t Au from 111m in VPIRC0004 incl. 3m at 7.9 g/t Au from 114m

o

2m at 2.2 g/t Au from 115m in VPIRC0002

o

2m at 1 g/t Au from 157m in VPIRC0004

o 4m at 1.1 g/t Au from 134m in VPIRC0001

o 7m at 0.8 g/t Au from 124m in VPIRC0002

use

o 12m at 1 g/t Au from 121m in VPIRC0003

The results from the first four holes showed the continuity of a strong gold zone that broadly follows an interpreted mineralised structure, following the contact between sediments and mafic packages.

The results from hole VPIRC0005 suggest this structure is still important but has been offset somewhat by a later structure. This structure appears to have offset this mineralised zone and opens up the potential at Pigeon significantly to the west, which is also supported by historical intercepts in holes PGRC0137, PGRC0185 and PGRC0188 - which were further north than those on the eastern side of the pit (Figure 1). These historical results (see below) were also detailed in the previous announcement2:

personal

o 4m at 8.2 g/t Au from 71m in FRC1585

o

14m at 1.6 g/t Au from 106m in PGRC0141

o

7m at 1.7 g/t Au from 51m in FRC9606

o 9m at 2.1 g/t Au from 90m in PGRC0079

o 16m at 1.5 g/t Au from 77m in PGRC0106

o 13m at 1.2 g/t Au from 86m in PGRC0112

o 8m at 2.6 g/t Au from 52m in PGRC0137 incl. 1m at 5.8 g/t Au from 52m

o 12m at 1 g/t Au from 83m in PGRC0138 incl. 2m at 3.4 g/t Au from 83m

o 1m at 9.3 g/t Au from 101m in PGRC0139

For

o 12m at 1.5 g/t Au from 94m in PGRC0143 incl. 3m at 4.6 g/t Au from 99m

o

9m at 2.2 g/t Au from 47m in PGRC0185 incl. 1m at 5.7 g/t Au from 47m

o 2m at 5.2 g/t Au from 68m in PGRC0185

o 5m at 1.9 g/t Au from 54m in PGRC0188 incl. 1m at 7.6 g/t Au from 54m o 15m at 1.7 g/t Au from 100m in PMRC0001

www.vangomining.com

3

use only

personal

Figure 2 Cross-section Pigeon 19260E

Table 1 2021 Drilling Pigeon Collar information

HoleID

MGA E

MGA N RL

North

East

Depth

Dip

Az

VPIRC0001

7207950

768678

611

5414.345

19340.15

172

-60.9

151.4

VPIRC0002

7207947

768657

611

5421.934

19320.35

159

-59.6

149.5

VPIRC0003

7207955

768632

611

5441.075

19302.4

159

-59.2

151.0

VPIRC0004

7207946

768611

611

5443.424

19279.68

171

-59.9

151.6

VPIRC0005

7207925

768598

611

5431.403

19258.12

201

-66.9

151.5

For2021 Drilling Campaign Progress and Next Steps

Vango is targeting 11 priority open-pits in its ongoing open-pit focused drilling campaign. Drilling is designed to add resources to the substantial existing Marymia resource base, and to deliver 'critical mass' to Marymia's resource base to support a proposed stand-alone mining operation at the Project.

The first phase of drilling in all 11 open pits has now been completed and consisted of 8,914 metres of RC drilling across 56 holes. All results have now been reported from first-phase drilling at the Skyhawk, Parrot, Apollo, Prickleys, Ibis, Exocet, Rosella and Pigeon open-pits. Results from drilling at the remaining 3 open-pits will be progressively released as they become available.

www.vangomining.com

4

James Moses Investor Relations james@mandatecorporate.com.au +61 420 991 574
Figure 3 Marymia Gold Project showing the 11 priority open pits.

Vango plans to conduct a follow-up, second phase of drilling at all targets that delivered positive results from the completed first round of drilling, to test for further extensions of gold mineralisation

to add to the Marymia resource base. onlyuse

personalAuthorised for release by the Chairman of Vango Mining Limited.

-ENDS-

For further information, contact:

Bruce McInnes

ForChairman

info@vangomining.com

+61 418 183 466

Information in this announcement is extracted from reports lodged as market announcements available on the Company's website https://vangomining.com/.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

www.vangomining.com

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vango Mining Limited published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 22:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VANGO MINING LIMITED
05:02pVANGO MINING : Intercepts Additional High-Grade Gold
PU
01/04Vango Mining Limited Response to ZAG Opinion on WA Court Decision
AW
2021Vango Mining Uncovers High-Grade Gold at Marymia Project
MT
2021VANGO MINING LIMITED (ASX : VAN) Returns High-Grade Gold
AQ
2021VANGO MINING : Returns High-Grade Gold
PU
2021Vango Mining Limited Announces Further Gold Intersections from Drilling At Marymia Gold..
CI
2021VANGO MINING LIMITED (ASX : VAN) Drilling Confirms Rosella Mineralisation Extension at Dep..
AQ
2021VANGO MINING : Drilling Confirms Rosella Mineralisation Extension at Depth
PU
2021Vango Mining Limited Announces Drilling Confirms Rosella Mineralisation Extension At De..
CI
2021Vango Mining Hits Gold at Marymia Project
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,28 M 0,20 M 0,20 M
Net income 2021 -4,81 M -3,46 M -3,46 M
Net cash 2021 6,19 M 4,44 M 4,44 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 57,1 M 41,0 M 41,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 1 201x
EV / Sales 2021 249x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart VANGO MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vango Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VANGO MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Clynk Chief Executive Officer
Bruce Anthony McInnes Executive Chairman
Craig Andrew Wallace Independent Non-Executive Director
Sheng Qiang Zhou Deputy Chairman
Zhenzhu Zhang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VANGO MINING LIMITED-12.28%41
BHP GROUP11.20%167 730
RIO TINTO PLC10.24%121 290
GLENCORE PLC9.69%73 525
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.62%56 019
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.13%36 013