Vango Mining : Intercepts Additional High-Grade Gold

ASX Announcement 19 January 2022 Vango Intercepts Additional High-Grade Gold Highlights only Final results received from drilling at the Pigeon open-pit as part of Vango's • ongoing open-pit focused drilling campaign • Results from the final hole at Pigeon have intersected further high-grade gold: o 2m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 94m in VPIRC0005 including 1m @ 1.9 g/t Au from 94m o 3m @ 3.2 g/t Au from 133m in VPIRC0005 including 1m @ 8.31 g/t Au from use 134m o 1m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 159m in VPIRC0005 (repeat of 8.84 g/t Au) o 2m @ 4.9 g/t Au from 166m in VPIRC0005 incl 1m @ 8.7 g/t from 166m o 1m @ 1.2 g/t from 190m in VPIRC0005 • Results appear to be on the western side of a fault structure interpreted to be on the edge of an offset zone of the main mineralisation. • These results are in addition to results previously announced1 - with gold personal structures present in all 5 holes drilled at Pigeon in this program. o 9m at 3 g/t Au from 111m in VPIRC0004 incl. 3m at 7.9 g/t Au from 114m o 2m at 1 g/t Au from 157m in VPIRC0004 o 4m at 1.1 g/t Au from 134m in VPIRC0001 o 2m at 2.2 g/t Au from 115m in VPIRC0002 o 7m at 0.8 g/t Au from 124m in VPIRC0002 o 12m at 1 g/t Au from 121m in VPIRC0003 • There are also multiple historical intercepts BELOW the mined level of the Pigeon open-pit: o 4m at 8.2 g/t Au from 71m in FRC1585 o 7m at 1.7 g/t Au from 51m in FRC9606 o 9m at 2.1 g/t Au from 90m in PGRC0079 For o 16m at 1.5 g/t Au from 77m in PGRC0106 o 13m at 1.2 g/t Au from 86m in PGRC0112 o 8m at 2.6 g/t Au from 52m in PGRC0137 incl. 1m at 5.8 g/t Au from 52m o 12m at 1 g/t Au from 83m in PGRC0138 incl. 2m at 3.4 g/t Au from 83m o 1m at 9.3 g/t Au from 101m in PGRC0139 o 14m at 1.6 g/t Au from 106m in PGRC0141 o 12m at 1.5 g/t Au from 94m in PGRC0143 incl. 3m at 4.6 g/t Au from 99m 1 ASX: VAN 14 December 2021 "Vango Returns High-Grade Gold" Vango Mining Ltd Issued Capital Australian Registered Office Directors ABN: 68 108 737 711 1,259,937,632 Shares Aurora Place BRUCE MCINNES - Executive Chairman ASX: VAN 115,864,406 Options Building 1 SEAN ZHOU - Deputy Chairman - Non-Executive Director Level 29, 88 Phillip Street HUNTER GUO - Non-Executive Director Sydney NSW 2000 AUSTRALIA The Hon CRAIG WALLACE - Non-Executive Director Dr CAROL ZHANG - Non-Executive Director www.vangomining.com

Vango Mining Limited (Vango, ASX: VAN) is pleased to announce further high-grade gold intersections from drilling at the Company's flagship Marymia Gold Project (Marymia, the Project) in the Mid-West region of Western Australia. personaluse only The latest results are from the final hole drilled at the Pigeon open-pit target (Figure 3) and extend the excellent results from the first four holes at Pigeon, announced to the ASX on the 14 December 2021. For Figure 1 Plan View Pigeon Open-Pit Area Pigeon Open Pit The Pigeon open-pit was targeted with five drillholes in Vango's ongoing open-pit focused resource extension program. Results from the final hole have now been received, and are reported in this announcement, with five gold zones greater than 1 g/t Au within broader mineralised structures (Figures 1 and 2): 2m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 94m in VPIRC0005 including 1m @ 1.9 g/t Au from 94m o 3m @ 3.2 g/t Au from 133m in VPIRC0005 including 1m @ 8.31 g/t Au from

134m

o 1m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 159m in VPIRC0005 (repeat of 8.84 g/t Au) www.vangomining.com 2

2m @ 4.9 g/t Au from 166m in VPIRC0005 incl 1m @ 8.7 g/t from 166m o 1m @ 1.2 g/t from 190m in VPIRC0005 These are in addition to the results from the first four holes previously reported (see below). All five holes from the program have returned significant gold intercepts: only o 9m at 3 g/t Au from 111m in VPIRC0004 incl. 3m at 7.9 g/t Au from 114m o 2m at 2.2 g/t Au from 115m in VPIRC0002 o 2m at 1 g/t Au from 157m in VPIRC0004 o 4m at 1.1 g/t Au from 134m in VPIRC0001 o 7m at 0.8 g/t Au from 124m in VPIRC0002 use o 12m at 1 g/t Au from 121m in VPIRC0003 The results from the first four holes showed the continuity of a strong gold zone that broadly follows an interpreted mineralised structure, following the contact between sediments and mafic packages. The results from hole VPIRC0005 suggest this structure is still important but has been offset somewhat by a later structure. This structure appears to have offset this mineralised zone and opens up the potential at Pigeon significantly to the west, which is also supported by historical intercepts in holes PGRC0137, PGRC0185 and PGRC0188 - which were further north than those on the eastern side of the pit (Figure 1). These historical results (see below) were also detailed in the previous announcement2: personal o 4m at 8.2 g/t Au from 71m in FRC1585 o 14m at 1.6 g/t Au from 106m in PGRC0141 o 7m at 1.7 g/t Au from 51m in FRC9606 o 9m at 2.1 g/t Au from 90m in PGRC0079 o 16m at 1.5 g/t Au from 77m in PGRC0106 o 13m at 1.2 g/t Au from 86m in PGRC0112 o 8m at 2.6 g/t Au from 52m in PGRC0137 incl. 1m at 5.8 g/t Au from 52m o 12m at 1 g/t Au from 83m in PGRC0138 incl. 2m at 3.4 g/t Au from 83m o 1m at 9.3 g/t Au from 101m in PGRC0139 For o 12m at 1.5 g/t Au from 94m in PGRC0143 incl. 3m at 4.6 g/t Au from 99m o 9m at 2.2 g/t Au from 47m in PGRC0185 incl. 1m at 5.7 g/t Au from 47m o 2m at 5.2 g/t Au from 68m in PGRC0185 o 5m at 1.9 g/t Au from 54m in PGRC0188 incl. 1m at 7.6 g/t Au from 54m o 15m at 1.7 g/t Au from 100m in PMRC0001 www.vangomining.com 3

use only personal Figure 2 Cross-section Pigeon 19260E Table 1 2021 Drilling Pigeon Collar information HoleID MGA E MGA N RL North East Depth Dip Az VPIRC0001 7207950 768678 611 5414.345 19340.15 172 -60.9 151.4 VPIRC0002 7207947 768657 611 5421.934 19320.35 159 -59.6 149.5 VPIRC0003 7207955 768632 611 5441.075 19302.4 159 -59.2 151.0 VPIRC0004 7207946 768611 611 5443.424 19279.68 171 -59.9 151.6 VPIRC0005 7207925 768598 611 5431.403 19258.12 201 -66.9 151.5 For2021 Drilling Campaign Progress and Next Steps Vango is targeting 11 priority open-pits in its ongoing open-pit focused drilling campaign. Drilling is designed to add resources to the substantial existing Marymia resource base, and to deliver 'critical mass' to Marymia's resource base to support a proposed stand-alone mining operation at the Project. The first phase of drilling in all 11 open pits has now been completed and consisted of 8,914 metres of RC drilling across 56 holes. All results have now been reported from first-phase drilling at the Skyhawk, Parrot, Apollo, Prickleys, Ibis, Exocet, Rosella and Pigeon open-pits. Results from drilling at the remaining 3 open-pits will be progressively released as they become available. www.vangomining.com 4