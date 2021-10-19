Vango Mining Limited Continues to Confirm Open-Pit Potential at Marymia

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vango Mining Limited (ASX:VAN) is pleased to announce further gold intersections from the Company's 2021 drilling campaign at its flagship Marymia Gold Project (Marymia, the Project) in the Mid-West region of Western Australia.



- Assay results received from drilling at Parrot and Apollo open pit targets in Vango's 2021 drilling campaign



- Drilling targeted un-mined high-grade mineralisation below the Parrot and Apollo open-pits, previously only mined to shallow depths



- In conjunction with historic intersections, the results continue to successfully confirm the continuity of mineralised structures below the open-pits



- Results continue to strengthen the significant open-pit potential at Marymia, and Phase 2 drilling at both pits is planned to further define resource potential



The latest assay results are from seven reverse circulation (RC) drill holes at the priority Parrot and Apollo open-pit targets - four holes for 815m at Parrot and three holes for 471m at Apollo. These holes follow-on from the recently released high-grade gold intersections from the Skyhawk open-pit (ASX VAN 14/09/2021 and 21/09/2021).



Vango's 2021 drilling campaign is targeting open pits (Figure 1*) not currently part of the Marymia JORC 2012 resource - 1.02Moz @ 3.0 g/t Au (ASX VAN 20/05/2020). In conjunction with results from previous drilling, it is designed to add significant near-surface resources amenable to open pit mining, as part of any future mining operation at the Project.



The drilling at the Parrot and Apollo open-pits targeted the identification of un-mined high-grade mineralisation below these pits, which were previously mined to shallow depths only at a time of low gold prices.



The results have successfully confirmed the continuity of the mineralised structures below the pits and in areas of previous gold mineralisation, and continue to strengthen the significant open-pit potential at Marymia.



Highlights results, including intersections from previous drilling, include;



Parrot open-pit



- 3m @ 1.3 g/t Au from 124m in VPARC0003

- 1m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 177m in VPARC0001

- 12m @ 2.6 g/t Au from 43m in PARC0073

- 2m @ 11.1 g/t Au from 99m in PBR7977

- 8m @ 1.6 g/t Au from 67m in PBRD1753



Apollo open-pit



- 2m @ 6.0 g/t Au from 80m in VAPRC0003

- 1m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 48m in VAPRC0002

- 6m @ 19.7 g/t Au from 50m in ARC0067

- 4m @ 3.7 g/t Au from 56m in ARC0074

- 4m @ 11.0 g/t Au from 54m in ARC0105

- 8m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 52m in ARC0115

- 3m @ 15.3 g/t Au from 40m in ARC0129



Significant Assay results from current drilling are shown in Table 3*.



At Parrot (Figures 1 and 2*), broad zones of elevated gold values associated with sulphides within the mineralising structures were returned, confirming the continuation of mineralised zones from historical drilling. The results from the Apollo drilling (Figures 3 and 4*) have enhanced a gold mineralised zone, which includes un-mined previous high-grade intercepts (listed in this announcement).



Vango is now planning for a second phase of drilling at the Parrot and Apollo open-pits (as well as at the Skyhawk open-pit) to further test the mineralised zones to establish the tenor of the mineralisation and confirm potential resources.



2021 Drilling Campaign Progress and Next Steps



Vango is targeting 11 priority open-pits in its 2021 drilling campaign (Figure 5). Drilling is designed to add resources to the substantial existing Marymia resource base, and to deliver 'critical mass' to Marymia's resource base to support a proposed stand-alone mining operation at the Project.



The first phase of drilling in all 11 open pits has now been completed and consisted of 8,914 metres of RC drilling across 56 holes, as outlined in Table 1 below.



All results have now been reported from the Skyhawk, Parrot and Apollo open pits, and results from drilling at the remaining 8 open-pits will be progressively released as they become available.



Vango plans to conduct a follow-up, second phase of drilling at all targets that deliver positive results in the completed first round of drilling, to test for further extensions of gold mineralisation to add to the Marymia resource base.



