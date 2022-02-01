Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Vango Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAN   AU000000VAN2

VANGO MINING LIMITED

(VAN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vango Mining Limited Investor Presentation 11.30am AEDT 9 Feb 2022

02/01/2022 | 05:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Investor Presentation 11.30am AEDT 9 Feb 2022

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vango Mining Limited (ASX:VAN) is pleased to announce that it will host an investor webinar presentation with Executive Chairman Bruce McInnes on the Company's exploration and development programs and plans for its flagship 100%-owned Marymia Gold Project in the Mid-West region of Western Australia.

The Company is pleased to invite shareholders, and other interested parties to attend the webinar presentation, which will commence at 11.30am (AEDT) / 8.30am (WST) on Wednesday 9 February 2022.

Investors can attend the webinar via the below link;
http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/V9161X6X
Passcode: 4R0A8A (if required).

Vango is focused on exploring and developing the Marymia Project in the Mid-West region of WA. In the near-term, the Company is focused on expanding its high-grade resource base to support its future plans to become a significant gold mining and production company.



About Vango Mining Limited:

Vango Mining Limited (ASX:VAN) is a minerals exploration mining company with ambitions of becoming a high-grade WA gold miner by developing the 100% owned Marymia Gold Project (Marymia) in the mid-west region of Western Australia. The Project comprises 45 granted mining leases over 300km. It has an established high-grade resource of 1Moz @ 3g/t Au, underpinned by the Trident Deposit, whose resource is 410koz @ 8g/t Au, with immediate extensions open at depth/along strike.

The Marymia Project has the potential to become one of Australia's largest high-grade producers. The Greenstone Belt in the Marymia region includes six major gold corridors, which remain largely un-tested beyond 100m depth - supported with an extensive drilling and geophysical database. Previous mining between 1992-2001, produced 580,000 ounces of gold almost entirely from open-pits.

Vango is focused on growing its high-grade gold resource to support a proposed stand-alone gold mining and production operation at Marymia. The Project is located along strike, immediately to the north of Superior Gold's (CVE:SGI) Plutonic Gold Mine which has produced more than 5.5Moz of gold.



Source:
Vango Mining Limited



Contact:

Bruce McInnes
Executive Chairman
Vango Mining Limited
E: info@vangomining.com
T: +61 418 183 466
W: www.vangomining.com

Media and Investor Inquiries
James Moses
Mandate Corporate
E: james@mandatecorporate.com.au
T: +61 420 991 574

© ABN Newswire 2022
All news about VANGO MINING LIMITED
01/31Vango Mining Limited Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Reports 31 December 2021
AW
01/31VANGO MINING : 'Developing a Major Australian Gold Project' February 2022
PU
01/31VANGO MINING : Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Reports 31 December 2021
PU
01/18Vango Mining Hits New High-Grade Gold at Marymia Project
MT
01/18VANGO MINING LIMITED (ASX : VAN) Intercepts Additional High-Grade Gold
AQ
01/18VANGO MINING : Intercepts Additional High-Grade Gold
PU
01/18Vango Mining Limited Intercepts Additional High-Grade Gold
CI
01/04Vango Mining Limited Response to ZAG Opinion on WA Court Decision
AW
2021Vango Mining Uncovers High-Grade Gold at Marymia Project
MT
2021VANGO MINING LIMITED (ASX : VAN) Returns High-Grade Gold
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,28 M 0,20 M 0,20 M
Net income 2021 -4,81 M -3,44 M -3,44 M
Net cash 2021 6,19 M 4,42 M 4,42 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 50,8 M 36,2 M 36,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 1 201x
EV / Sales 2021 249x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart VANGO MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vango Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VANGO MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Clynk Chief Executive Officer
Bruce Anthony McInnes Executive Chairman
Craig Andrew Wallace Independent Non-Executive Director
Sheng Qiang Zhou Deputy Chairman
Zhenzhu Zhang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VANGO MINING LIMITED-22.81%35
BHP GROUP LIMITED11.69%165 247
RIO TINTO PLC5.99%116 008
GLENCORE PLC2.15%67 288
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC7.03%52 647
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.60%33 384