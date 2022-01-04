Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Vango Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VAN   AU000000VAN2

VANGO MINING LIMITED

(VAN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/03 11:42:41 pm
0.054 AUD   -5.26%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vango Mining Limited Response to ZAG Opinion on WA Court Decision

01/04/2022 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vango Response to ZAG Opinion on WA Court Decision

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vango Mining Limited (ASX:VAN) refers to the announcement made on 4 January 2022 by Zuleika Gold Limited (ASX:ZAG) titled "Correction to VAN announcement re WA Supreme Court Action".

Vango stands by its market announcement of 17 December 2021 reproduced below:

"WA Court's Decision on Billabong Gold Matter Received

Vango Mining Limited (ASX:VAN) ("Vango" or "Company") wishes to advise the market of what is, for Vango, a very pleasing outcome from the proceedings brought before His Honour Justice Martin by Superior Gold (through its subsidiary, Billabong Gold Pty Ltd) in the Supreme Court of Western Australia.

On 14 December 2021 Justice Martin handed down his decision which provided for Billabong Gold to be offered, in essence, the Binding Term Sheet that had previously been offered to Billabong Gold by the Company. This result means that, in effect, Billabong Gold has spent the last 2 years of time and money pursuing what had already been offered to them.

All other claims made by Billabong Gold were unsuccessful, including its claim to an agreement which would have enabled them to obtain forty percent of Vango's tenements.

His Honour also noted Zuleika Gold's claims against Vango and, having noted his comments, Vango looks forward to meeting Zuleika in court as soon as possible in 2022.

The above result allows Vango to confidently move on with business."

The Company's shareholders should consider the context of Justice Martin's FULL JUDGEMENT, which can be read at:
https://ecourts.justice.wa.gov.au/eCourtsPortal/
under citation "BILLABONG GOLD PTY LTD -v- VANGO MINING LTD [No 2] [2021] WASC 459".



About Vango Mining Limited:

Vango Mining Limited (ASX:VAN) is a minerals exploration mining company with ambitions of becoming a high-grade WA gold miner by developing the 100% owned Marymia Gold Project (Marymia) in the mid-west region of Western Australia. The Project comprises 45 granted mining leases over 300km. It has an established high-grade resource of 1Moz @ 3g/t Au, underpinned by the Trident Deposit, whose resource is 410koz @ 8g/t Au, with immediate extensions open at depth/along strike.

The Marymia Project has the potential to become one of Australia's largest high-grade producers. The Greenstone Belt in the Marymia region includes six major gold corridors, which remain largely un-tested beyond 100m depth - supported with an extensive drilling and geophysical database. Previous mining between 1992-2001, produced 580,000 ounces of gold almost entirely from open-pits.

Vango is focused on growing its high-grade gold resource to support a proposed stand-alone gold mining and production operation at Marymia. The Project is located along strike, immediately to the north of Superior Gold's (CVE:SGI) Plutonic Gold Mine which has produced more than 5.5Moz of gold.



Source:
Vango Mining Limited



Contact:

Bruce McInnes
Executive Chairman
Vango Mining Limited
E: info@vangomining.com
T: +61 418 183 466
W: www.vangomining.com

Media and Investor Inquiries
James Moses
Mandate Corporate
E: james@mandatecorporate.com.au
T: +61 420 991 574

© ABN Newswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,28 M 0,20 M 0,20 M
Net income 2021 -4,81 M -3,48 M -3,48 M
Net cash 2021 6,19 M 4,48 M 4,48 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 61,0 M 44,1 M 44,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 1 201x
EV / Sales 2021 249x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart VANGO MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vango Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VANGO MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Clynk Chief Executive Officer
Bruce Anthony McInnes Executive Chairman
Craig Andrew Wallace Independent Non-Executive Director
Sheng Qiang Zhou Deputy Chairman
Zhenzhu Zhang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VANGO MINING LIMITED0.00%46
BHP GROUP0.00%150 544
RIO TINTO PLC0.00%108 819
GLENCORE PLC0.00%66 080
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC0.00%49 410
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.22%33 623