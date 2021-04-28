Vangold Mining : Robert Sedgemore Engaged as Director of Mill Commissioning

Additional Team Leaders Added

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / VanGold Mining Corp. (the 'Company' or 'VanGold') (TSXV:VGLD) is pleased to announce that Robert Sedgemore has joined the VanGold team in Guanajuato, Mexico as Director of Mill Commissioning.

As VanGold moves swiftly to placing its recently purchased El Cubo mill back into production, the Company has identified and retained a number of key personnel who will help lead our team on the ground. These three important hires are just some examples that exemplify VanGold's desire to attract top talent from all mining disciplines, with an emphasis on hiring locally wherever possible and appropriate.

Robert Sedgemore - Director of Mill Commissioning

Robert is a process engineer with 25-years of international experience in the mining industry involved in the design, construction, commissioning, and optimization of mineral processing plants in multiple jurisdictions worldwide including extensive experience in South America. He has held various senior management and technical roles with major mining companies and investment banking groups including BHP (Escondida), Placer Dome, Outokumpu, and IFC - The International Finance Corporation, a division of The World Bank.

Robert was introduced to VanGold by a potential financing group when he was chosen by them to evaluate our plans for restarting El Cubo. His excitement regarding putting the mill back online using material from both El Cubo and El Pinguico, as well as additional growth opportunities in the Guanajuato area fuelled his desire to join our team immediately.

James Anderson, VanGold Chairman and CEO said: 'Rob has worked for some of the biggest and best companies and mine operations on the planet. He has chosen to relocate from his home in Chile to join our team in Guanajuato - and it cannot be overstated how excited we are about that prospect.'

Robert studied Instrument Engineering at the Haileybury School of Mines and has also been a Marine Engineer with the Royal Canadian Navy.

VanGold's Advisor Tookie Angus commented: 'VanGold's ability to attract high quality mining talent to its El Cubo / El Pinguico recommissioning is very impressive. It's the start-up of these operations that is so critical, and VanGold is well on its way to putting the people in place that can execute a seamless recommencement of mining operations.'

Monica Seleme - Environmental Services Manager

With a degree in Environmental Systems Engineering from the Universidad Politécnica de Durango, Monica joins VanGold after six years with First Majestic Silver Corp. There she was part of a team that managed all aspects of environmental strategy and compliance. Monica designed and implemented an environmental testing program that included air quality, water quality and tailings. Monica was also involved in plant wastewater operation and maintenance. Other recent activities were to prepare and execute an in-house environmental training program and to conduct reforestation projects, designing and executing plant and soil conservation programs. Monica will be instrumental in leading VanGold's ongoing efforts to comply with and exceed all Mexican local, state, and federal environmental standards.

Pedro Delgado - Mine Manager - El Cubo

Pedro has a degree in Mining Engineering from the Faculty of Mines, Metallurgy and Geology at the University of Guanajuato. Pedro is a natural leader with an abundance of experience in both underground and open pit mining operations in different states within the Mexican Republic. Pedro is particularly expert in project commencement and the re-starting of operations. As an example, while in charge of the preparation and start-up of the El Castillo Mine in the state of Durango for Castle Gold Corp., Pedro lead teams of from 50 to 400 mine workers with different skills sets - effortlessly leading both unionized and non-unionised workers toward a successful mining operation.

Most recently, Pedro worked with Fresnillo PLC as the General Superintendent of their 'New Guanajuato Project' comprising their Las Torres, Peregrina, San Cosme and San Gregorio assets in the Guanajuato region, and including the rehabilitation of the Las Torres processing plant.

About VanGold Mining Corp.

VanGold Mining is an exploration and development company engaged in reactivating past producing silver and gold mines near the city of Guanajuato, Mexico. The Company's El Cubo and El Pinguico projects are significant past producers of both silver and gold located in close proximity to Guanajuato city, and to each other. The Company is currently focused on refurbishing the El Cubo mill and commencing production from the combined El Cubo / El Pinguico operation, as well as delineating additional silver and gold resources through underground and surface drilling on its projects located in this 480-year-old mining camp.

Hernan Dorado Smith, a director of VanGold and a 'qualified person' as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which relate to future events or future performance including, but not limited to, the estimates of mineral resources; the ability of the Company to successfully refurbish the El Cubo mill and supply sufficient mineralized material from El Cubo and El Pinguico for processing through the mill at projected rates, on schedule, on budget, or at all, opportunities for exploration, development and expansion of El Cubo and El Pinguico; estimates of capital expenditures and operating costs related to the combined El Cubo / El Pinguico project including the potential upfront capital and development cost savings under the 'contractor alternative'; future financial or operational performance and the impact of the Combined Project on the Company, including with respect to future development and production; the Company's ability to generate positive cash flow from the El Cubo mill as contemplated or at all and to improve on the base case, including the potential to add mine life by upgrading more of the existing inferred resource within El Cubo and discovering and defining further resources at both El Cubo and El Pinguico; the estimates of NPV and IRR for the Combined Project; life of mine projections for the Combined Project and the expenditures and success related to any future exploration and/or development programs.

Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to and assumptions made by the Company; which assumptions, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: our mineral resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based, including geotechnical and metallurgical characteristics of rock conforming to sampled results and metallurgical performance; tonnage of mineralized material to be mined and processed; resource grades and recoveries; assumptions and discount rates being appropriately applied to the PEA; success of the Company's combined El Cubo / El Pinguico operation; prices for silver and gold remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; availability of funds for the Company's projects; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner; and the ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, currency rate fluctuations, actual results of exploration, development and production activities, unanticipated geological or structural formations and characteristics, environmental risks, future prices of gold, silver and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental or regulatory approvals and permits, inadequate insurance, and other risks in the mining industry. There are no assurances that VanGold will be able to successfully re-start the El Cubo mill to process mineralized materials in the amounts and at the costs anticipated. In addition, VanGold's decision to being processing mineralized material from its above and underground stockpiles at El Pinguico and estimated resources at El Cubo through the El Cubo mill is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and therefore is subject to increased uncertainty and risk of failure, both economically and technically. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them, and may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing, and other relevant issues. There are no assurances that the results of the Company's PEA will be realized. There is also uncertainty about the spread of COVID-19 and variants of concern and the impact they will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access El Pinguico and/or El Cubo or procure equipment, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by law.

