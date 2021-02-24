Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taipei Exchange  >  Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation    5347   TW0005347009

VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(5347)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chipmakers in drought-hit Taiwan order water trucks to prepare for 'the worst'

02/24/2021 | 12:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TAIPEI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan chipmakers are buying water by the truckload for some of their foundries as the island widens restrictions on water supply amid a drought that could exacerbate a chip supply crunch for the global auto industry. Some auto makers have already been forced to trim production, and Taiwan had received requests for help to bridge the shortage of auto chips from countries including the United States and Germany.

Taiwan, a key hub in the global technology supply chain for giants such as Apple Inc, will begin on Thursday to further reduce water supply for factories in central and southern cities where major science parks are located.

Water levels in several reservoirs in the island's central and southern region stand at below 20%, following months of scant rainfall and a rare typhoon-free summer.

"We have planned for the worst," Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua told reporters on Tuesday. "We hope companies can reduce water usage by 7% to 11%."

With limited rainfall forecast for the months ahead, Taiwan Water Corporation this week said the island has entered the "toughest moment".

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) , the world's largest contract chipmaker, this week started ordering small amounts of water by the truckload to supply some of its facilities across the island.

"We are making preparations for our future water demand," TSMC told Reuters, describing the move as a "pressure test". The chip giant said it has seen no impact on production.

Both Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation and United Microelectronics Corp signed contracts with water trucks and said there was no impact on production.

Vanguard said it has started a drill to truck water to its facilities in the northern city of Hsinchu.

Taiwanese technology companies have long complained about a chronic water shortage, which became more acute after factories expanded production following a Sino-U.S. trade war. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; additional reporting by Jeanny Kao; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.11% 125.86 Delayed Quote.-5.04%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -1.38% 641 End-of-day quote.20.94%
UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION -1.76% 55.8 End-of-day quote.18.35%
VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -2.79% 122 End-of-day quote.5.17%
All news about VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
12:24aChipmakers in drought-hit Taiwan order water trucks to prepare for 'the worst..
RE
02/08Asian chipmakers rush to boost production to meet global shortage
RE
01/28TSMC ramps up auto chip production as carmakers wrestle with shortages
RE
01/27Taiwan says chipmakers to prioritise auto chips amid global shortage
RE
01/27Taiwan says chipmakers to prioritise auto chips amid global shortage
RE
01/18MARKET CHATTER : Vanguard International Semiconductor Plans Mergers and Acquisit..
MT
01/10VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR : VIS Monthly Sales Report of December 2020
PU
2020VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR : VIS Receives 2020 CDP A- Score
PU
2020VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR : VIS Monthly Sales Report of November 2020
PU
2020VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR : VIS Monthly Sales Report of October 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 33 100 M 1 188 M 1 188 M
Net income 2020 6 241 M 224 M 224 M
Net cash 2020 7 006 M 252 M 252 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,1x
Yield 2020 2,64%
Capitalization 206 B 7 381 M 7 385 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,00x
EV / Sales 2021 4,97x
Nbr of Employees 2 385
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 126,77 TWD
Last Close Price 122,00 TWD
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leuh Fang Chairman, President & General Manager
Hui Lan Huang Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Du Yang Vice President-Research & Development
Jonathan Chang Assistant VP-IT & Intelligence Management
Chan Jen Kuo Vice President-Operation & Environment Safety
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION5.17%7 368
MEDIATEK INC.29.18%53 905
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.20.31%30 330
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.81%19 621
AVARY HOLDING (SHENZHEN) CO., LIMITED-16.87%15 126
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.10.03%12 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ