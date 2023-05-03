Vanguard International Semiconductor : 5/3, 1Q23 Presentation Material
05/03/2023 | 03:41am EDT
VANGUARD
2023 First Quarter Results
Investor Conference
May 3, 2023
Agenda
Welcome
1Q23 Consolidated Financial Results
Remark
Q & A
1Q23 Investor Conference - 2
Disclaimer
This presentation material contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.
1Q23 Investor Conference - 3
1Q23 Result Highlights
Amount : NT$ Million
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
Amount
Amount
Amount
Net Revenue
8,187
9,573
13,492
Net Income
1,364
2,479
4,092
EPS (NT$)
0.82
1.47
2.47
Cash and Financial Instruments
33,927
34,843
32,452
Equity
46,613
45,351
39,960
Total Wafers Shipped (Kpcs)
414
441
757
1Q23 Investor Conference - 4
Statements of Comprehensive Income
Amount: NT$Million
Selected Items from
Statements of Comprehensive Income
Net Revenue
Cost of Revenue
Gross Profit
Operating Expenses
Operating Income
Net Non-operating Income Income before Income Tax Net Income
VIS - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 07:40:03 UTC.