  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5347   TW0005347009

VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(5347)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2023-04-25
85.50 TWD   -1.72%
03:41aVanguard International Semiconductor : 5/3, 1Q23 Presentation Material
PU
03:11aVanguard International Semiconductor : VIS Quarterly Sales Report – The First Quarter 2023
PU
02:01aVanguard International Semiconductor : 5/3, 1Q23 Management Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vanguard International Semiconductor : 5/3, 1Q23 Presentation Material

05/03/2023 | 03:41am EDT
VANGUARD

2023 First Quarter Results

Investor Conference

May 3, 2023

Agenda

  • Welcome
  • 1Q23 Consolidated Financial Results
  • Remark
  • Q & A

1Q23 Investor Conference - 2

Disclaimer

This presentation material contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

1Q23 Investor Conference - 3

1Q23 Result Highlights

Amount : NT$ Million

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

Amount

Amount

Amount

Net Revenue

8,187

9,573

13,492

Net Income

1,364

2,479

4,092

EPS (NT$)

0.82

1.47

2.47

Cash and Financial Instruments

33,927

34,843

32,452

Equity

46,613

45,351

39,960

Total Wafers Shipped (Kpcs)

414

441

757

1Q23 Investor Conference - 4

Statements of Comprehensive Income

Amount: NT$Million

Selected Items from

Statements of Comprehensive Income

Net Revenue

Cost of Revenue

Gross Profit

Operating Expenses

Operating Income

Net Non-operating Income Income before Income Tax Net Income

Diluted EPS (NT$)

1Q23

4Q22

1Q22

QoQ

YoY

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

%

%

8,187

100.0

9,573

100.0

13,492

100.0

(14.5)

(39.3)

(5,728)

(70.0)

(5,819)

(60.8)

(6,966)

(51.6)

(1.6)

(17.8)

2,459

30.0

3,755

39.2

6,526

48.4

(34.5)

(62.3)

(1,093)

(1,292)

(13.5)

(1,538)

(11.4)

(15.4)

(28.9)

(13.4)

1,365

16.7

2,462

25.7

4,988

37.0

(44.5)

(72.6)

335

4.1

445

4.6

83

0.6

(24.8)

302.1

1,700

20.8

2,907

30.4

5,071

37.6

(41.5)

(66.5)

1,364

16.7

2,479

25.9

4,092

30.3

(45.0)

(66.7)

0.82

1.47

2.47

(44.2)

(66.8)

1Q23 Investor Conference - 5

Disclaimer

VIS - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 07:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
