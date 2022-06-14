Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5347   TW0005347009

VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(5347)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-12
95.60 TWD   -5.81%
Vanguard International Semiconductor : Important resolutions from VIS's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

06/14/2022 | 06:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Vanguard International Semiconductor Co.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/14 Time of announcement 18:11:24
Subject 
 Important resolutions from VIS's 2022 Annual
Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/14 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/14
2.Important resolutions  I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Acknowledged the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approved the revision of the Articles of Incorporation
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledged the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:
Elected a new Independent Director into VIS's 10th Board of Directors:
Liang-Gee Chen
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
Approved the revision of Procedures for Assets Acquisition or Disposal
Approved to release the newly elected Director from non-competition
restrictions
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

VIS - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 10:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
