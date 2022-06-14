Vanguard International Semiconductor : Important resolutions from VIS's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
06/14/2022 | 06:23am EDT
Provided by: Vanguard International Semiconductor Co.
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/14
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Acknowledged the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approved the revision of the Articles of Incorporation
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledged the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:
Elected a new Independent Director into VIS's 10th Board of Directors:
Liang-Gee Chen
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
Approved the revision of Procedures for Assets Acquisition or Disposal
Approved to release the newly elected Director from non-competition
restrictions
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
