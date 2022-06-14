Vanguard International Semiconductor : Important resolutions from VIS's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/14 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: Acknowledged the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter: Approved the revision of the Articles of Incorporation 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: Acknowledged the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors: Elected a new Independent Director into VIS's 10th Board of Directors: Liang-Gee Chen 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: Approved the revision of Procedures for Assets Acquisition or Disposal Approved to release the newly elected Director from non-competition restrictions 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None