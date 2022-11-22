Advanced search
    5347   TW0005347009

VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(5347)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-11-20
83.70 TWD   -4.99%
01:56aVanguard International Semiconductor : VIS 0.35 µm 650 V GaN Process Enters Mass Production
PU
11/09Vanguard International Semiconductor : VIS Monthly Sales Report of October 2022
PU
11/03Vanguard International Semiconductor Cuts Capital Expenditure by 10%
MT
Vanguard International Semiconductor : VIS 0.35 µm 650 V GaN Process Enters Mass Production

11/22/2022 | 01:56am EST
VIS 0.35 µm 650 V GaN Process Enters Mass Production

Date:2022-11-22

Hsinchu, Taiwan, November 22, 2022 - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation（VIS） announced today that its industry-leading 8-inch 0.35 µm 650 V GaN-on-QST processing technology platform has completed customer-end verification of system and reliability for its first batch of products, and officially entered the mass production phase. VIS becomes the first specialty IC foundry service provider to mass-produce GaN-on-QST wafers.

In 2018, VIS adopted Qromis' substrate technology (QSTTM) for a processing development of 0.35 µm 650 V GaN-on-QST on 8-inch substrates. The processing technology was completed in Q1 and successfully entered the mass production phase in Q4, 2022. VIS has simultaneously launched several collaborations with domestic and overseas integrated design manufacturing (IDM) vendors and IC design companies.

Compared to silicon (Si) substrates, QST substrates possesses a thermal coefficient of expansion (CTE) that is matched to GaN epi-layers, and the wafer warpage is less problematic in the manufacturing process, which is beneficial for the mass production. VIS' 0.35 µm 650 V GaN-on-QST processing technology is compatible with and is complementary to the development and production of company's existing 8-inch silicon wafer equipments, achieving the most optimal production efficiency and product yield performance. Based on the results of system verification at the customer end, products addressing the fast-charging market for greater than 65 W has achieved world-leading performance using GaN wafers provided by VIS. Moreover, with superior thermal property of QST substrates, the GaN wafers produced by VIS achieve better overall heat dissipation performance for fast-charging solutions.

"As a leading specialty IC foundry service provider, VIS has continually improved manufacturing technology to offer customers effective solutions and high value-added services," said Dr. John Wei, Chief Operating Officer of VIS. "Our 0.35 µm 650 V GaN-on-QST process has advantage in performances and reliability to not only offer customers a more optimized IC design option, but also enhance the competitiveness of customers' products."

In addition to the option of 650 V components, VIS' 0.35 µm GaN-on-QST processing technology also offers customers with add-on and robust ESD as a flexible design option. Not only does VIS GaN technology platform offer greater device reliability, VIS has also launched cooperation with multiple customers for development of scalable device technologies for higher voltage applications (greater than 1 kV) to satisfy their product needs.

About VIS

Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (VIS) is a leading specialty IC foundry service provider. Since its inception in 1994 in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, VIS has been achieving continuous success in its technology development and production efficiency improvement. VIS has also been consistently offering its customers cost- competitive solutions and high value-added services. VIS has five 8-inch fabs in Taiwan and Singapore with a monthly capacity of about 262,000 wafers in 2022.

VIS has a total of over 6,000 employees. VIS is committed to adhering to our customer-oriented business philosophy to provide customers continuously improved and enhanced specialty IC foundry services. To better serve our worldwide customers, VIS has established sales offices in Taiwan and sales representatives in main IC clusters around the world.

VIS Spokesperson：

Amanda Huang
Vice President & CFO
Tel: 886-3-5770355
E-mail: pr@vis.com.tw

Media Contact：

Janey Liu
Department Manager
Public & Investor Relations
Tel: 886-3-5770355 ext. 1421
Mobile: 0922-148-827
E-mail: cyliuc@vis.com.tw

Hui-Chung Su
Section Manager
Public Relations
Tel: 886-3-5770355 ext. 1901
Mobile: 0910-296-018
E-mail: hcsuc@vis.com.tw

Attachments

Disclaimer

VIS - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 06:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 51 872 M 1 660 M 1 660 M
Net income 2022 14 976 M 479 M 479 M
Net cash 2022 5 478 M 175 M 175 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,23x
Yield 2022 5,53%
Capitalization 137 B 4 389 M 4 389 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
EV / Sales 2023 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 2 385
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 83,70 TWD
Average target price 66,21 TWD
Spread / Average Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leuh Fang Chairman, President & General Manager
Hui Lan Huang Senior Director-Accounting
Jonathan Chang Assistant VP-IT & Intelligence Management
Chrong-Jung Lin Associate Vice President-Research & Development
Benjamin Liao Senior Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION-47.03%4 389
MEDIATEK INC.-39.50%36 917
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-11.12%16 878
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-40.65%15 135
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-27.65%9 876
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-32.03%7 315