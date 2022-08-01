Vanguard International Semiconductor : VIS' Board of Directors approved the donation to National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University
08/01/2022 | 05:44am EDT
Vanguard International Semiconductor Co.
2022/08/01
17:27:20
VIS' Board of Directors approved the donation
to National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University
2022/08/01
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/01
2.Reason for the donation:Due the war in Ukraine, young students in
Ukraine have lost the opportunity to study and to be sheltered by
their parents. VIS has responded to Global Talent Program of National
Yang Ming Chiao Tung University to demonstrate the spirit of
humanitarian and to contribute to the cultivation of outstanding talents.
3.Total amount of the donation:NTD 2 million
4.Counterparty to the donation:National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University
5.Relationship with the company:None
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed
an objection or qualified opinion:None
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned
independent director(s):None
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
