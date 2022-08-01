Vanguard International Semiconductor : VIS' Board of Directors approved the donation to National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/01 2.Reason for the donation:Due the war in Ukraine, young students in Ukraine have lost the opportunity to study and to be sheltered by their parents. VIS has responded to Global Talent Program of National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University to demonstrate the spirit of humanitarian and to contribute to the cultivation of outstanding talents. 3.Total amount of the donation:NTD 2 million 4.Counterparty to the donation:National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University 5.Relationship with the company:None 6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or qualified opinion:None 7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent director(s):None 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None