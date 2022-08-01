Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation
  News
  Summary
    5347   TW0005347009

VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(5347)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-28
72.00 TWD   -0.14%
05:44aVANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR : VIS' Board of Directors approved the donation to National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University
PU
07/15VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR : VIS will hold the Investor Conference on August 2, 2022
PU
07/08VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR : VIS Monthly Sales Report of June 2022
PU
Vanguard International Semiconductor : VIS' Board of Directors approved the donation to National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University

08/01/2022 | 05:44am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Vanguard International Semiconductor Co.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/01 Time of announcement 17:27:20
Subject 
 VIS' Board of Directors approved the donation
to National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University
Date of events 2022/08/01 To which item it meets paragraph 43
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/01
2.Reason for the donation:Due the war in Ukraine, young students in
Ukraine have lost the opportunity to study and to be sheltered by
their parents. VIS has responded to Global Talent Program of National
Yang Ming Chiao Tung University to demonstrate the spirit of
humanitarian and to contribute to the cultivation of outstanding talents.
3.Total amount of the donation:NTD 2 million
4.Counterparty to the donation:National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University
5.Relationship with the company:None
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed
an objection or qualified opinion:None
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned
independent director(s):None
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

VIS - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
