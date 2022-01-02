Vanguard International Semiconductor : VIS Completes Transaction of Ownership for Fab 5

Date:2022-01-01

Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (VIS) today announced to complete the transfer of ownership on January 1, 2022 for the acquisition of AUO's Fab L3B building and facilities as per two companies' agreement dated April 28, 2021. VIS has officially taken over the operation of the fab as its Fab 5.

VIS Fab 5 will achieve a monthly capacity of approximately 40,000 8-inch wafers in response to the constantly increasing mid-term and long-term demand from customers, demonstrating VIS' determination for capacity expansion and commitment to customers.



