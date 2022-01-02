Log in
    5347   TW0005347009

VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(5347)
  Report
Vanguard International Semiconductor : VIS Completes Transaction of Ownership for Fab 5

01/02/2022 | 01:09pm EST
VIS Completes Transaction of Ownership for Fab 5

Date:2022-01-01

Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (VIS) today announced to complete the transfer of ownership on January 1, 2022 for the acquisition of AUO's Fab L3B building and facilities as per two companies' agreement dated April 28, 2021. VIS has officially taken over the operation of the fab as its Fab 5.

VIS Fab 5 will achieve a monthly capacity of approximately 40,000 8-inch wafers in response to the constantly increasing mid-term and long-term demand from customers, demonstrating VIS' determination for capacity expansion and commitment to customers.


VIS Spokesperson：
Amanda Huang
Vice President & CFO
Tel: 886-3-5770355
E-mail: pr@vis.com.tw

Media Contact：
Dana Tsai
Manager, Public & Investor Relations Division
Tel: 886-3-5770355 ext. 1901
Mobile: 0920-483-591
E-mail: dana_tsai@vis.com.tw

Disclaimer

VIS - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 01 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2022 18:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
