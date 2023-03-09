Vanguard International Semiconductor : VIS Monthly Sales Report of February 2023

VIS Monthly Sales Report of February 2023
Date:2023-03-09
Hsinchu, Taiwan, March 9, 2023 - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation today announced its consolidated net sales of NT$ 2,484 million for February 2023, representing a decrease of 41.48% from NT$ 4,245 million of the same month last year.
"Due to the decrease of shipment, net sales of February decreased around 22.43% compared with NT$ 3,203 million in previous month," said Amanda Huang, Vice President & CFO of VIS.
Sales Report (Consolidated)
Unit：NT$ Thousand
|
Net Sales
|
2023
|
2022
|
Growth (Decrease)
|
Growth (Decrease)%
|
February
|
2,484,146
|
4,244,631
|
(1,760,485)
|
(41.48)
|
January to February
|
5,686,748
|
8,424,056
|
(2,737,308)
|
(32.49)
Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.
VIS Spokesperson
Amanda Huang
Vice President & CFO
Tel: 886-3-5770355
E-mail: pr@vis.com.tw
Media Contact：
Janey Liu
Department Manager
Public & Investor Relations
Tel: 886-3-5770355 ext. 1421
Mobile: 0922-148-827
E-mail: cyliuc@vis.com.tw
Hui-Chung Su
Section Manager
Public Relations
Tel: 886-3-5770355 ext. 1901
Mobile: 0910-296-018
E-mail: hcsuc@vis.com.tw
