Vanguard International Semiconductor : VIS Monthly Sales Report of February 2023

Date:2023-03-09

Hsinchu, Taiwan, March 9, 2023 - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation today announced its consolidated net sales of NT$ 2,484 million for February 2023, representing a decrease of 41.48% from NT$ 4,245 million of the same month last year.

"Due to the decrease of shipment, net sales of February decreased around 22.43% compared with NT$ 3,203 million in previous month," said Amanda Huang, Vice President & CFO of VIS.

Sales Report (Consolidated)

Unit：NT$ Thousand

Net Sales

2023

2022

Growth (Decrease)

Growth (Decrease)%

February 2,484,146 4,244,631 (1,760,485) (41.48) January to February 5,686,748 8,424,056 (2,737,308) (32.49)

Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.

