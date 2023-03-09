Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5347   TW0005347009

VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(5347)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2023-03-07
94.80 TWD   +0.42%
02/23Vanguard International Semiconductor Warns of 15% Revenue Drop in Q1
MT
02/22Vanguard International Semiconductor's Profit Rises 9% in 2022
MT
02/21Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vanguard International Semiconductor : VIS Monthly Sales Report of February 2023

03/09/2023 | 02:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
VIS Monthly Sales Report of February 2023 VIS Monthly Sales Report of February 2023

Date:2023-03-09

Hsinchu, Taiwan, March 9, 2023 - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation today announced its consolidated net sales of NT$ 2,484 million for February 2023, representing a decrease of 41.48% from NT$ 4,245 million of the same month last year.

"Due to the decrease of shipment, net sales of February decreased around 22.43% compared with NT$ 3,203 million in previous month," said Amanda Huang, Vice President & CFO of VIS.


Sales Report (Consolidated)
Unit：NT$ Thousand

Net Sales
 2023
 2022
 Growth (Decrease)
 Growth (Decrease)%
February 2,484,146 4,244,631 (1,760,485) (41.48)
January to February 5,686,748 8,424,056 (2,737,308) (32.49)

Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.



VIS Spokesperson

Amanda Huang
Vice President & CFO
Tel: 886-3-5770355
E-mail: pr@vis.com.tw

Media Contact：

Janey Liu
Department Manager
Public & Investor Relations
Tel: 886-3-5770355 ext. 1421
Mobile: 0922-148-827
E-mail: cyliuc@vis.com.tw


Hui-Chung Su
Section Manager
Public Relations
Tel: 886-3-5770355 ext. 1901
Mobile: 0910-296-018
E-mail: hcsuc@vis.com.tw

Attachments

Disclaimer

VIS - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 07:41:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
02/23Vanguard International Semiconductor Warns of 15% Revenue Drop in Q1
MT
02/22Vanguard International Semiconductor's Profit Rises 9% in 2022
MT
02/21Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full ..
CI
02/21Vanguard International Semiconductor : 2/21, 4Q22 Presentation Material
PU
02/21Vanguard International Semiconductor : 2/21, 4Q22 Financial Statements
PU
02/21Vanguard International Semiconductor : 2/21, 4Q22 Management Report
PU
02/21Vanguard International Semiconductor : VIS Quarterly Sales Report – The Fourth Quart..
PU
02/20Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation Proposes Dividend Distribution for the..
CI
02/09Vanguard International Semiconductor : VIS Monthly Sales Report of January 2023
PU
01/09Vanguard International Expects Q1 to be Slowest
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 51 851 M 1 687 M 1 687 M
Net income 2022 14 987 M 488 M 488 M
Net cash 2022 5 257 M 171 M 171 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 4,88%
Capitalization 155 B 5 055 M 5 055 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
EV / Sales 2023 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 385
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 94,80 TWD
Average target price 90,38 TWD
Spread / Average Target -4,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leuh Fang Chairman, President & General Manager
Hui Lan Huang Senior Director-Accounting
Jonathan Chang Assistant VP-IT & Intelligence Management
Chrong-Jung Lin Associate Vice President-Research & Development
Benjamin Liao Senior Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION22.32%5 055
MEDIATEK INC.22.88%39 768
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.25.89%18 238
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-17.14%13 346
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED4.88%9 567
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.53.33%8 815