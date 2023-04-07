Vanguard International Semiconductor : VIS Monthly Sales Report of March 2023

VIS Monthly Sales Report of March 2023
VIS Monthly Sales Report of March 2023
Date:2023-04-07
Hsinchu, Taiwan, April 7, 2023 - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation today announced its consolidated net sales of NT$ 2,500 million for March 2023, representing a decrease of 50.67% from NT$ 5,068 million of the same month last year and an increase around 0.64% compared with NT$ 2,484 million in previous month.
Sales Report (Consolidated)
Unit：NT$ Thousand
|
Net Sales
|
2023
|
2022
|
Growth (Decrease)
|
Growth (Decrease)%
|
March
|
2,500,141
|
5,068,035
|
(2,567,894)
|
(50.67)
|
January to March
|
8,186,889
|
13,492,091
|
(5,305,202)
|
(39.32)
Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.
VIS Spokesperson
Amanda Huang
Vice President & CFO
Tel: 886-3-5770355
E-mail: pr@vis.com.tw
Media Contact：
Janey Liu
Department Manager
Public & Investor Relations
Tel: 886-3-5770355 ext. 1421
Mobile: 0922-148-827
E-mail: cyliuc@vis.com.tw
Hui-Chung Su
Section Manager
Public Relations
Tel: 886-3-5770355 ext. 1901
Mobile: 0910-296-018
E-mail: hcsuc@vis.com.tw
Disclaimer
VIS - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 06:44:08 UTC.