    5347   TW0005347009

VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(5347)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2023-04-05
95.90 TWD   -1.03%
02:45aVanguard International Semiconductor : VIS Monthly Sales Report of March 2023
PU
03/15Vanguard International Semiconductor : Consolidated Financial Report - 4Q22
PU
03/09Vanguard International Semiconductor : VIS Monthly Sales Report of February 2023
PU
Vanguard International Semiconductor : VIS Monthly Sales Report of March 2023

04/07/2023 | 02:45am EDT
VIS Monthly Sales Report of March 2023 VIS Monthly Sales Report of March 2023

Date:2023-04-07

Hsinchu, Taiwan, April 7, 2023 - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation today announced its consolidated net sales of NT$ 2,500 million for March 2023, representing a decrease of 50.67% from NT$ 5,068 million of the same month last year and an increase around 0.64% compared with NT$ 2,484 million in previous month.


Sales Report (Consolidated)
Unit：NT$ Thousand

Net Sales
 2023
 2022
 Growth (Decrease)
 Growth (Decrease)%
March 2,500,141 5,068,035 (2,567,894) (50.67)
January to March 8,186,889 13,492,091 (5,305,202) (39.32)

Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.



VIS Spokesperson

Amanda Huang
Vice President & CFO
Tel: 886-3-5770355
E-mail: pr@vis.com.tw

Media Contact：

Janey Liu
Department Manager
Public & Investor Relations
Tel: 886-3-5770355 ext. 1421
Mobile: 0922-148-827
E-mail: cyliuc@vis.com.tw


Hui-Chung Su
Section Manager
Public Relations
Tel: 886-3-5770355 ext. 1901
Mobile: 0910-296-018
E-mail: hcsuc@vis.com.tw

Attachments

Disclaimer

VIS - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 06:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 41 613 M 1 363 M 1 363 M
Net income 2023 7 285 M 239 M 239 M
Net cash 2023 13 991 M 458 M 458 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,9x
Yield 2023 4,19%
Capitalization 157 B 5 147 M 5 147 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
EV / Sales 2024 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 2 385
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 95,90 TWD
Average target price 92,07 TWD
Spread / Average Target -3,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leuh Fang Chairman, President & General Manager
Hui Lan Huang Senior Director-Accounting
Jonathan Chang Assistant VP-IT & Intelligence Management
Chrong-Jung Lin Associate Vice President-Research & Development
Benjamin Liao Senior Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION23.74%5 147
MEDIATEK INC.20.48%39 249
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.23.43%17 722
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.21%14 951
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED16.58%10 766
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.38.03%8 677
