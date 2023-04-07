Vanguard International Semiconductor : VIS Monthly Sales Report of March 2023

Date:2023-04-07

Hsinchu, Taiwan, April 7, 2023 - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation today announced its consolidated net sales of NT$ 2,500 million for March 2023, representing a decrease of 50.67% from NT$ 5,068 million of the same month last year and an increase around 0.64% compared with NT$ 2,484 million in previous month.

Sales Report (Consolidated)

Unit：NT$ Thousand

Net Sales

2023

2022

Growth (Decrease)

Growth (Decrease)%

March 2,500,141 5,068,035 (2,567,894) (50.67) January to March 8,186,889 13,492,091 (5,305,202) (39.32)

Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.

VIS Spokesperson

Amanda Huang

Vice President & CFO

Tel: 886-3-5770355

E-mail: pr@vis.com.tw

Media Contact：

Janey Liu

Department Manager

Public & Investor Relations

Tel: 886-3-5770355 ext. 1421

Mobile: 0922-148-827

E-mail: cyliuc@vis.com.tw

Hui-Chung Su

Section Manager

Public Relations

Tel: 886-3-5770355 ext. 1901

Mobile: 0910-296-018

E-mail: hcsuc@vis.com.tw