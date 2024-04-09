Date:2024-04-09

Hsinchu, Taiwan, April 9, 2024 - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation today announced its consolidated net sales of NT$ 3,621 million for March 2024, representing an increase of 44.82% from NT$ 2,500 million of the same month last year.

" Due to the increase of shipment, net sales of March increased around 17.41% compared with NT$ 3,084 million in previous month," said Amanda Huang, Vice President & CFO of VIS. "As for the accumulated net sales from January to March 2024, it increased around 17.66 % to NT$ 9,633 million compared with NT$ 8,187 million for the same period last year.

Sales Report (Consolidated)

Unit：NT$ Thousand

Net Sales

2024

2023

Growth (Decrease)

Growth (Decrease)%

March 3,620,812

2,500,141

1,120,671 44.82

January to March 9,632,844

8,186,889

1,445,955

17.66

Note: Year 2024 figures have not been audited.







VIS Spokesperson：

Amanda Huang

Vice President & CFO

Tel: 886-3-5770355

E-mail: pr@vis.com.tw

Media Contact：

Hui-Chung Su

Section Manager

Public Relations

Tel: 886-3-5770355 ext. 1901

Mobile: 0910-296-018

E-mail: hcsuc@vis.com.tw