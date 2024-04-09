Date:2024-04-09
Hsinchu, Taiwan, April 9, 2024 - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation today announced its consolidated net sales of NT$ 3,621 million for March 2024, representing an increase of 44.82% from NT$ 2,500 million of the same month last year.
" Due to the increase of shipment, net sales of March increased around 17.41% compared with NT$ 3,084 million in previous month," said Amanda Huang, Vice President & CFO of VIS. "As for the accumulated net sales from January to March 2024, it increased around 17.66 % to NT$ 9,633 million compared with NT$ 8,187 million for the same period last year.
Sales Report (Consolidated)
Unit：NT$ Thousand
|
Net Sales
|
2024
|
2023
|
Growth (Decrease)
|
Growth (Decrease)%
March
3,620,812
2,500,141
1,120,671
44.82
January to March
9,632,844
8,186,889
1,445,955
17.66
Note: Year 2024 figures have not been audited.
VIS Spokesperson：
Amanda Huang
Vice President & CFO
Tel: 886-3-5770355
E-mail: pr@vis.com.tw
Media Contact：
Hui-Chung Su
Section Manager
Public Relations
Tel: 886-3-5770355 ext. 1901
Mobile: 0910-296-018
E-mail: hcsuc@vis.com.tw
