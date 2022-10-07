Advanced search
    5347   TW0005347009

VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

(5347)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-10-05
68.80 TWD   +0.44%
02:42aVanguard International Semiconductor : VIS Monthly Sales Report of September 2022
PU
09/15VIS Associates Inc. announced that it has received $47 million in funding from Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation
CI
08/19Vanguard International Semiconductor : Consolidated Financial Report - 2Q22
PU
Vanguard International Semiconductor : VIS Monthly Sales Report of September 2022

10/07/2022 | 02:42am EDT
VIS Monthly Sales Report of September 2022

Date:2022-10-07

Hsinchu, Taiwan, October 7, 2022 - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation today announced its consolidated net sales of NT$ 3,693 million for September 2022, representing a decrease of 11.46% from NT$ 4,171 million of the same month last year.

"Due to the decrease of shipment, net sales of September decreased around 25.73% compared with NT$ 4,972 million in previous month," said Amanda Huang, Vice President & CFO of VIS. "As for the accumulated net sales from January to September 2022, it increased around 34.94% to NT$ 42,121 million compared with NT$ 31,214 million for the same period last year."


Sales Report (Consolidated)

UnitNT$ Thousand

Net Sales
 2022
 2021
 Growth (Decrease)
 Growth (Decrease)%
September 3,693,280
 4,171,416
 (478,136)
 (11.46)
January to September
 42,120,934
 31,213,553
 10,907,381
 34.94

Note: Year 2022 figures have not been audited.

VIS Spokesperson：
Amanda Huang
Vice President & CFO
Tel: 886-3-5770355
E-mail: pr@vis.com.tw

Media Contact：
Janey Liu
Department Manager, Public & Investor Relations Division
Tel: 886-3-5770355 ext. 1421
E-mail: cyliuc@vis.com.tw

Hui-Chung Su
Section Manager
Public Relations
Tel: 886-3-5770355 ext. 1901
Mobile: 0910-296-018
E-mail: hcsuc@vis.com.tw

Disclaimer

VIS - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 06:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
