Vanguard International Semiconductor : VIS Monthly Sales Report of September 2022

Date:2022-10-07

Hsinchu, Taiwan, October 7, 2022 - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation today announced its consolidated net sales of NT$ 3,693 million for September 2022, representing a decrease of 11.46% from NT$ 4,171 million of the same month last year.



"Due to the decrease of shipment, net sales of September decreased around 25.73% compared with NT$ 4,972 million in previous month," said Amanda Huang, Vice President & CFO of VIS. "As for the accumulated net sales from January to September 2022, it increased around 34.94% to NT$ 42,121 million compared with NT$ 31,214 million for the same period last year."





Sales Report (Consolidated)

Unit：NT$ Thousand

Net Sales

2022

2021

Growth (Decrease)

Growth (Decrease)%

September 3,693,280

4,171,416

(478,136)

(11.46)

January to September

42,120,934

31,213,553

10,907,381

34.94



Note: Year 2022 figures have not been audited.

