Vanguard International Semiconductor : VIS Monthly Sales Report of September 2022

VIS Monthly Sales Report of September 2022
Date:2022-10-07
Hsinchu, Taiwan, October 7, 2022 - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation today announced its consolidated net sales of NT$ 3,693 million for September 2022, representing a decrease of 11.46% from NT$ 4,171 million of the same month last year.
"Due to the decrease of shipment, net sales of September decreased around 25.73% compared with NT$ 4,972 million in previous month," said Amanda Huang, Vice President & CFO of VIS. "As for the accumulated net sales from January to September 2022, it increased around 34.94% to NT$ 42,121 million compared with NT$ 31,214 million for the same period last year."
Sales Report (Consolidated)
Unit：NT$ Thousand
|
Net Sales
|
2022
|
2021
|
Growth (Decrease)
|
Growth (Decrease)%
|
September
|
3,693,280
|
4,171,416
|
(478,136)
|
(11.46)
|
January to September
|
42,120,934
|
31,213,553
|
10,907,381
|
34.94
Note: Year 2022 figures have not been audited.
VIS Spokesperson：
Amanda Huang
Vice President & CFO
Tel: 886-3-5770355
E-mail: pr@vis.com.tw
Media Contact：
Janey Liu
Department Manager, Public & Investor Relations Division
Tel: 886-3-5770355 ext. 1421
E-mail: cyliuc@vis.com.tw
Hui-Chung Su
Section Manager
Public Relations
Tel: 886-3-5770355 ext. 1901
Mobile: 0910-296-018
E-mail: hcsuc@vis.com.tw
