Date:2023-08-01

Hsinchu, Taiwan, August 1st, 2023 - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation today announced its consolidated revenue of NT$9,854 million, net income of NT$1,995 million, and EPS of NT$1.21 for the second quarter 2023.

Quarter-over-quarter, the second quarter revenue increased around 20.4% to NT$9,854 million from NT$8,187 million in previous quarter. Year-over-year, revenue for the second quarter decreased around 35.6%. Gross profit margin for the second quarter stayed flat at 30.0% and operating profit margin was around 18.3%.

"Due to the slow end market demand, we see a muted recovery in 3Q23." said Amanda Huang, Vice President & CFO of VIS. Based on the current business outlook, the performance of the third quarter 2023 is expected to be as below:

Wafer shipment to increase by 4% to 6% QoQ;

Blended ASP to be about flat QoQ;

Gross profit margin to be between 25% and 27%.



VIS 2023 second quarter consolidated results:

( Unit：NT$ million, except for EPS )

Item

2Q'23 Amount

1Q'23 Amount

QoQ Inc.(Dec.) ﹪

2Q'22 Amount

YoY Inc.(Dec.) ﹪

Net revenue 9,854 8,187 20.4 15,301

(35.6) Gross profit 2,959 2,459 20.4 7,645

(61.3) Operating Income 1,806 1,365 32.3 5,912

(69.5) Income before tax 2,208 1,700 29.9 6,109

(63.9) Net income 1,995 1,364 46.3 4,887

(59.2) EPS (NT$) 1.21 0.82 47.6 2.94

(58.8)







