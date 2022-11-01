Advanced search
Vanguard International Semiconductor : VIS Quarterly Sales Report – The Third Quarter 2022

11/01/2022 | 05:26am EDT
VIS Quarterly Sales Report - The Third Quarter 2022

Date:2022-11-01

Hsinchu, Taiwan, November 1st, 2022 - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation today announced its consolidated revenue of NT$13,328 million, net income of NT$3,823 million, and EPS of NT$2.28 for the third quarter 2022.


Quarter-over-quarter, the third quarter revenue decreased around 12.9%to NT$13,328 million from NT$15,301 million in previous quarter. Year-over-year, revenue for the third quarter increased around 12.2 %. Gross profit margin for the third quarter was around 45.0 % and operating profit margin was around 33.4 %.

"As continuously soft consumer end market demand, supply chain is managing inventory actively." said Amanda Huang, Vice President & CFO of VIS. Based on the current business outlook, the performance of the fourth quarter 2022 is expected to be as below:

  • Revenue to be between NT$ 9.5 billion and NT$ 9.9 billion;
  • Gross profit margin to be between 39 % and 41 %;
  • Operating profit margin to be between 25.5 % and 27.5 %.

VIS' 2022 third quarter consolidated results:

( Unit：NT$ million, except for EPS )

Item
 3Q'22Amount
 2Q'22Amount
 QoQInc.(Dec.) ﹪
 3Q'21Amount
 YoYInc.(Dec.) ﹪

Net revenue

13,328

15,301

(12.9)

11,878

12.2

Gross profit

5,998

7,645

（21.5）

5,438

10.3

Operating Income

4,445

5,912

（24.8）

4,064

9.4

Income before tax

4,764

6,109

（22.0）

4,117

15.7

Net income

3,823

4,887

（21.8）

3,288

16.3

EPS (NT$)

2.28

2.94

（22.4）

1.99

14.6


VIS Spokesperson：
Amanda Huang
Vice President & CFO
Tel: 886-3-5770355
E-mail: pr@vis.com.tw

Media Contact：
Janey Liu
Department Manager, Public & Investor Relations Division
Tel: 886-3-5770355 ext. 1421
Mobile: 0922-148-827
E-mail: cyliuc@vis.com.tw

Hui-Chung Su
Section Manager
Public Relations
Tel: 886-3-5770355 ext. 1901
Mobile: 0910-296-018
E-mail: hcsuc@vis.com.tw


Disclaimer

VIS - Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 09:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
